Mother's Day flowers sale: Get $15 off at FTD right now

When it comes to Mother's Day flowers, it pays to shop early.

FTD is taking from $10 to $15 off select flowers purchased and delivered by May 7. Yes, that's three days before Mother's Day, but it's a great way to save money and ensure mom gets her gift on time. (The discount is applied during checkout).

Up to $15 off flowers @ FTD

Mother's Day is one of the busiest times of the year for florists. In addition, the ongoing pandemic is bound to create delivery problems of its own as florists scramble to get thousands of Mother's Day flowers delivered on time. So FTD is encouraging its customers to order early by offering discounts of up to $15 on flower deliveries scheduled and delivered by May 7.

After discount, Mother's Day flowers start at $35 for arrangements like the Full of Joy Bouquet. Alternatively, FTD also has a wide assortment of same-day deliveries, which are also on sale if purchased and delivered by May 7.