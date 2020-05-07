Memorial Day laptop deal slashes Dell XPS 13 price to $779

Dell is giving customers a sneak peek of its Memorial Day sales.

For a limited time, it has its XPS 13 Touch Laptop on sale for $779.99 via coupon code "50OFF699". That's one of the best laptop deals we've seen this year and one of the best prices we've seen for the XPS 13 Touch with a 10th-gen Intel CPU. Chances are we won't see prices this low till Amazon Prime Day.

XPS 13 Touch Laptop (7390): was $849 now $779 @ Dell

The XPS 13 Touch is one of the best laptops you can buy. For a limited time, use coupon "50OFF699" to drop the price of this XPS 13 Touch to $779.99. It features a 13.3-inch touchscreen display, Core i5-10210U CPU, 4GB of RAM, and a 128GB SSD.View Deal

XPS 13 2-in-1 (7390): was $1,007 now $942 @ Dell

If you prefer a 2-in-1, Dell has the XPS 13 2-in-1 on sale for $942 via coupon "50OFF699". During the checkout process, select "no monthly subscription" under the warranty and support section to opt out of Dell's premium support and save $7.99. It features a 13.3-inch touchscreen display, Core i3-1005G1 CPU, 4GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. View Deal

If you're looking for a 13-inch laptop that can do it all, the XPS 13 is one of the best laptops you can buy. Be warned though, the model on sale cuts some corners. Although it features a Core i5-10210U CPU, it only packs 4GB of RAM and a 128GB SSD. However, you can upgrade to 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD for $1,049.99 via coupon code "50OFF699".

We love the XPS 13 because it offers the perfect mix of style, portability, and power. We also love Dell's InfinityEdge display, which essentially means that the bezels around the display are superthin.

Alternatively, the XPS 13 2-in-1 Laptop is also on sale for $942. This model features a 13.3-inch touchscreen display, Core i3-1005G1 CPU, 4GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD.