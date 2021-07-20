Louis Vuitton unveils $2,890 speaker — and it’s unlike anything you’ve ever seen

Buckle up, fashion enthusiasts, because Louis Vuitton has just released a wireless speaker. The Parisian luxury brand is now paving its way into the tech world with its new Horizon Light Up Speaker : yours for just $2,890.

As described by Louis Vuitton, the wireless device is intended to act as an art piece at home and a portable speaker or a fashionable accessory in use. In other words, the UFO-looking speaker is a unique marriage between high fashion and tech, featuring high-end materials and an impressive set of tech specs. It even has a backlit LED panel that synchronizes to the beat.

Exterior and styling

(Image credit: Louis Vuitton)

According to Louis Vuitton, the design is inspired by its well-known Toupie handbag, which holds the same UFO-esque shape as well as the signature monogram flower pattern. Weighing a total of 1kg, the outside of the Horizon is mainly made from stainless steel-polished metal and luxury black perforated leather.

On the side, the speaker also features a touch control bar, which is covered with tempered glass. Overall, the portable device has 35 LEDs positioned over the middle and the top part of the speaker, which are supposed to synchronize to the beat of the song that you're listening to. And if you ever want to accessorize, you can also attach a black leather wrist strap to the top of the speaker to add that futuristic element to your fit.

Audio tech specs and features

(Image credit: Louis Vuitton)

Now to the most exciting part: the tech aspect. As you'd hope for nearly three grand, this is one seriously high-spec wireless speaker, promising high-quality 360° playback. Even when you place it on its side, the Horizon will automatically adjust to its orientation and adapt to its placement accordingly. Its frequency range stretches from 60Hz to 16kHz and the maximum loudness peaks at 89 dB from a distance of one meter.

According to Louis Vuitton, the battery can last you for up to 15 hours of playtime when fully charged. And charging from 0 to 100% will take you approximately 1.5 hours.

The touch controls feature power, multifunction, connectivity and microphone buttons. You can also adjust the volume with a rotary dial located on the top of the device. Additional functions and controls can be accessed via Louis Vuitton Connect app, which can be downloaded directly from your app store.

The rest of the specs are listed as follows:

Processor: Qualcomm7 QCS 404

Qualcomm7 QCS 404 Microphones: 3 microphones for voice callAcoustic drivers: 3-inch woofer, 0,75-inch tweeters (x2)

3 microphones for voice callAcoustic drivers: 3-inch woofer, 0,75-inch tweeters (x2) Amplifier power: 2x 30W

2x 30W Bluetooth: 5.1

5.1 Wi-Fi: 802.11 b/g/n/ac - 2,4 GHz and 5 GHz, supports Apple AirPlay and Qplay

802.11 b/g/n/ac - 2,4 GHz and 5 GHz, supports Apple AirPlay and Qplay Power: 12V/3A with charging through USB-C (on speaker or charging dock)

The high-end speaker comes with a matching dock for straight positioning and charging purposes as well as with a universal adaptor with 6 plugs, two USB-C-to-USB-C cables (one meter and three meters), and a travel pouch.

Overall, there is no doubt that this speaker is the definition of luxury, thanks to its high-end build and design. However, unless you have a spare $2,890 just laying around, other speakers on the market can match the audio quality without leaving a massive gap in your savings. So if you're on the market to purchase a high-quality wireless alternative, we recommend that you check out our buying guide to the best Bluetooth speakers for more guidance.