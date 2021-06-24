Windows 11 event live blog: All the big news as it happens

Refresh

👀 https://t.co/GIgwIcsJK8June 23, 2021 See more Microsoft is just teasing us with jokes at this point, posting tweets back and forth to each other with the pair of eyes emoji. Of course, the easy way to look at this is that they know all eyes are on today's Windows 11 event. But what if there's more than meets the eye to these tweets? Could Windows 11 be doing more with eye-tracking? Previously, you needed a kind of niche device such as the Tobii Eye Tracker 4C to do control your Windows 10 machine with your eyes. We wonder if Microsoft has plans to roll this kind of functionality out to more users, so that its rumored touch changes aren't the only thing changing. Of course, this is pure speculation, as we're having fun reading the tea leaves.

(Image credit: Microsoft) It's been over 5 years since Windows 10 came out, but the many different-looking interfaces for all the many options sections of the operating system are still confusing and sometimes redundant. Rumors have long circulated that Windows 10 was going to be killing off the Control Panel in favor of Settings, but that hasn't exactly happened yet. Maybe Windows 11 is going to be the place where this big change finally happens. Of course, Microsoft will risk a user backlash over change, as all software interface changes often do.

(Image credit: Wachiwit/Shutterstock) The arrival of Windows 11 will mean the end of Windows 10. But that doesn't mean you need to panic just yet as Microsoft has said Windows 10 support will end in 2025. But time has been called on Windows 10, despite Microsoft’s Jerry Nixon declared that Windows 10 would be the “last version” of Windows.

While we've been referring to the next version of Windows as "Windows 11" there's no actual official name yet. Windows Sun Valley has been tipped for a potential name, but that's likely a codename or version name. Last time Microsoft released a new version of Windows it leapt from Windows 8 to Windows 10; who knows what the company might have up its sleeve for Windows 11's naming convention.

(Image credit: Microsoft) Our big hope for Windows 11 is that it's not just an upgrade over Windows 10. A redesign might yield a new interface but we want to see more powerful tools and a slicker user experience. Better file management, device management, troubleshooting and clearer settings would be handy. Granted, Windows 10 is fairly easy to use, but there's definitely room for improvement.

(Image credit: Albacore on Twitter) According to Microsoft and Windows expert Mary Jo Foley over at ZDNet, she expects several changes for Windows 11. These include "a new UI with more consistency, rounded corners and fancier icons, Windows 11 also will support better touch controls and a new Store." Foley also touches on a number of new widgets in Windows 11. Plus, you can expect a new way to snap apps more easily. Interestingly, Teams Chat could replace Skype in Windows 11, as Microsoft pushes the service more towards consumers.

Let us know your thoughts on Windows 11 so far and what you'd like to see, as you can tweet us @tomsguide. And make sure to follow us for all the best tech news, updates, reviews, guides and a whole lot more.

(Image credit: Shutterstock) All the taking about a user interface all that's got us thinking that a major UI change to Windows could filter down to an interface refresh for the Xbox Series X, which is arguably looking a little less than next-gen at the moment. We're a little tired of tiles.

If you head to the Windows event page you can set yourself a reminder to tune in, so you can watch the action unfold, as well as join us here for the ride. The event will almost certainly stream on Microsoft's YouTube channel as well.

The Windows Twitter account has just tweeted a teaser video for the event, which seems to suggest that it will touch upon touchscreen controls. Arguably, touch controls are one of the weaker parts of the Windows experience. So perhaps Microsoft has taken a leaf out of Apple's iPadOS playbook and optimized Windows 11 for better touch interactions. Set a reminder to experience what’s new, live, June 24th at 11 am ET 📅 https://t.co/r7D0GQnR4x pic.twitter.com/UJrji0WxxBJune 23, 2021 See more

And here's what we expect to see from the Windows 11 event.

If you want to follow the Microsoft announcement live today, then check out our how to watch the Windows 11 event guide.

What would you like to see from Windows 10? We'd certainly like to see a slightly cleaner UI and some improvements to notifications. And anything that can be done to improve gaming performance on Windows, would also be appreciated.

The big changes visual to Windows 11 will be a centered start menu and a new user interface, that looks rather like macOS. This has already split opinions, and our own Marshall Honorof believes Windows 11 looks like a solution in search of a problem.

(Image credit: Skype) Apparently, Windows 11 will see Skype left put in the cold when it comes to pre-installed software. That's according to analysis of a leaked build of Windows 11. We'd take this with a pinch of salt, but as Slack seems to be one of the more popular instant messaging tools for work, we'd not be surprised if Skype wasn't as popular as it once was, and thus is a candidate for Microsoft's the cutting floor.