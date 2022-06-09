Summer Game Fest 2022 live blog — all the big news as it happens

Refresh

(Image credit: Firaxis Games) A new trailer for Marvel's Midnight Sons arrives. This one is kind of unfair. I was ready to dismiss this game since it's card battle title. I think the devs got wise and tossed in some Metallica to gain my interest. Sneaky!

(Image credit: Coffee Stain Games) Goat Simulator 3 is announced. Forgive my ignorance, but I didn't even know there was a Goat Simulator 2!

One of the games of the Summer - @Outriders Worldslayer is out June 30! Check out the new Co-op Trailer now! #SummerGameFest pic.twitter.com/gmgVmkIrBFJune 9, 2022 See more Outriders Worldslayer is coming on June 30th. I don't know who is still playing this game but I guess it's good that the devs are still releasing content for this title. Perhaps this DLC will bring players back.

It's a THRILL to reveal that we’re reviving ROUTINE together with @LunarSoftware 🤖Explore an abandoned Lunar base and uncover a deadly mystery that could cost you everything. Coming to PC, Xbox One / Series X|S, and Game Pass!Wishlist ROUTINE TODAY:https://t.co/eb47kNKtA0 pic.twitter.com/sA0sW5PWOGJune 9, 2022 See more Here's footage of Routine. Creepy!

(Image credit: Frost Giant Studios) We get a reveal for a brand-new game from Frost Giant Studios called Stormgate. This is an RTS game made by former World of Warcraft developers. A public beta will happen in 2023 but hopefully, we'll see more footage before then. This will be a free-to-play title but the dev promises that it won't have NFTs (thank goodness!)

An ambitious new game from @FallenLeafSA starring some familiar names… this is #FortSolis! #SummerGameFest pic.twitter.com/Mli2S6YNCPJune 9, 2022 See more Here is the first trailer for Fort Solis. Admittedly not a lot going on here, but the fact Troy Baker and Roger Clark are involved is enough to get me excited. Also, who doesn't love Mars?

Over 30 years later, this classic PC gaming franchise is BACK with a sequel! Here’s your very first look at Flashback 2! #SummerGameFest pic.twitter.com/17aq7erPAjJune 9, 2022 See more So pumped for Flashback! I really like how they remade this classic.

We’re so excited to share this in-depth look at Witchfire gameplay from the team at @TheAstroCrew! #SummerGameFest pic.twitter.com/FOSgP9VdiBJune 9, 2022 See more Here's some Witchfire gameplay. Pretty action-packed stuff!

Jeff Negus (@negusaurusrex) joins Johanna Faries as they dive into @CallofDuty: #ModernWarfareII with @GeoffKeighley! #SummerGameFest pic.twitter.com/nCOmQBTdKOJune 9, 2022 See more Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 devs Jeff Negus and Johanna Faries discuss the game during Summer Game Fest. It seems this title will set off a new era for the franchise. I don't know what that could mean but it's intriguing.

This is Aliens: Dark Descent, coming in 2023 to console and PC! #SummerGameFest pic.twitter.com/qzmsdEF97rJune 9, 2022 See more Here is our first look at Aliens Dark Descent. This looks like a really intense game. I'm a bit skeptical about the robotic enemies... but I'm also kind of excited about them as well. It's complicated. But this looks pretty good so far!

Here’s a look at the first raw gameplay from @CallistoTheGame! #SummerGameFest pic.twitter.com/8NYjpsbmgGJune 9, 2022 See more Here's the full clip of new The Callisto Protocol footage. Again, this game will no doubt please Dead Space fans. The fact it's made by most of the original Visceral Games team is a huge bonus. December 2 needs to get here asap!

(Image credit: Activision) We have new footage of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. This game is a sequel to the original title released on Xbox 360 and looks to be as good of a remake as 2019's Call of Duty: Modern Warfare. We'll see if this one brings in the impressive sales numbers of the original.

Guile #SummerGameFest @StreetFighter pic.twitter.com/OmvtgiFdBXJune 9, 2022 See more Here's a better look at Guile from Street Fighter 6. The old warrior still looks spry! It will be fun to play as him again in the upcoming game.

(Image credit: Sega) Aliens Dark Descent is the first new game announcement of the show. Looks like it could be the Aliens Colonial Marines we all wanted. This one is coming to consoles and PC in 2023. Worth keeping an eye on for the robot xenomorphs alone!

(Image credit: Capcom) Street Fighter 6 is the first game up on Summer Game Fest. First footage of new character, who is none other than Guile!

Looks like a trailer for The Last of US Part 1 PS5 remake has also been leaked just before today's show kicks off. Assuming thus video is legitimate, and it looks it, we can expect some graphical and frame rate improvements for what's considered a stone-cold PlayStation classic game. While The Kast of Us has been remastered for PS4, the PS5 version appears to notably improve the visual quality of the game, and likely boost the frame rate significantly as well (here's hoping for 120 fps gaming). Animations also look smoother, crisper and more detailed too.

Congrats to you and the team for all the work to put the show together. Can't wait to watch. So great to have events to spotlight the amazing work by game creators. #SummerGameFestJune 9, 2022 See more This could be nothing more than a simple exchange between industry peers, but it's interesting to see Xbox head Phil Spencer reply to Geoff Keighley about Summer Game Fest. Makes us wonder what Xbox games we'll see during the show, if any.

The Last of Us Part I (PS5 standard/Firefly Edition) up for preorder at PS Direct ($69.99/$99.99) https://t.co/HTMHHsMi6vtrailer: https://t.co/dumiWe62Kj pic.twitter.com/I7HNA3wD2XJune 9, 2022 See more The Last of Us Remake just leaked (by Sony, it seems!). This game will cost $70 and be available only PS5 and PC. The Last of Us Remake releases on September 2, 2022. No release date was given for the PC release.

Live on set for #summergamefest pic.twitter.com/O16aeI7oo3June 9, 2022 See more This is a preview of the Summer Game Fest 2022 stage. Fancy! I'm curious to see who else (if anyone) joins Geoff Keighley during the show. I have to assume we'll see game developers and industry folks pop up at one point or another.

It's finally time!Watch #SummerGameFest live and free today at 11a PT/2p ET/6p GMT 🔵 YouTube: https://t.co/9KsQTjOfSR🔵 Twitch: https://t.co/CAsbQBi9CP (With Twitch Drop!)🔵 Steam: https://t.co/TnEqIydlTm🔵 Twitter: https://t.co/DkvrXw2sZjJune 9, 2022 See more These are all the sites where you can watch Summer Game Fest 2022. But no matter where you watch the show from, be sure to keep this live blog on a separate window. You wouldn't want to miss my entertaining banter!

Today’s #summergamefest show will run under 2 hours and feature games including:- Street Fighter 6- Call of Duty: #ModernWarfareII - The Callisto Protocol- Gotham Knights- Marvel’s Midnight Suns- One Piece Odyssey- TMNT: Shredder’s RevengeAnd many more! pic.twitter.com/MEtfAV9cw9June 9, 2022 See more These aren't all the games we'll see today, but they give us a good idea of what to expect. I personally want to see more of The Callisto Protocol since that game is effectively a spiritual successor to Dead Space. I'm also curious to see Street Fighter 6 in action.