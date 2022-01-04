LG TVs unveiled at CES 2022 — OLED evo, QNED with Mini LED, 8K and more

The LG 2022 TV lineup has been announced at CES 2022, and it’s jam-packed with refreshed OLEDs and a slew of Mini LED QNEDs. Notably, this year’s collection promises the company’s brightest OLED TV, smallest OLED TV and most color-consistent QNED TV yet.

OLED evo is back for LG’s Gallery Series, but now extends to the reviewer-beloved C tier, which will come in a 42-inch configuration for the first time. The LG G2 Gallery Series with OLED evo will instead stand apart with heat-dissipating technology that could let the panel be brighter than any of the best OLED TVs on the market. Meanwhile, LG is adding more Mini LED-powered QNED sets with different degrees of precision-dimming for near-OLED levels of picture quality.

Thanks to Alpha Gen 5 AI Processor 4K, LG’s 2022 TVs should get improved upscaling, among other new smart features like curated user profiles and updated gaming tools. We’ll see boosted audio hardware and sustainability efforts in OLED sets, too.

Let’s take a closer look — here’s everything we know about LG’s 2022 TV lineup.

LG 2022 TVs: OLED evo TVs

(Image credit: Future)

LG’s 2022 OLED TV lineup is branded similarly to last year’s OLEDs, with the LG G2 Gallery Series TV with OLED evo G perched on the top-shelf. The LG G1 OLED TV was one of the best TVs we tested last year, although OLED evo fell short on some expectations. The G2 will look to improve with dedicated heat-dissipation technology that lets the panels get brighter without causing burn-in. OLED evo G (for Gallery) will come in 97-, 83-, 77-, 65- and 55-inch configurations.

The LG C2 OLED evo sits below the Gallery Series, and will look to continue the success of last year’s LG C1 OLED TV with the evo panel on the 83-, 77-, 65- and 55-inch configurations. The 48-inch size and brand-new, 42-inch size will use the company’s OLED standard panel, but the smallest-ever OLED TV certainly catches our attention — especially if it lands at a low price.

While the LG G2 OLED will maintain the Gallery Series’s beautifully svelte chassis, the C2 OLED is getting thinner bezels, plus a new composite fiber material should make the set up to 50% lighter than the LG C1. Both styles of OLED evo sets will upgrade from 5.1.2 channel to 7.1.2 channel sound, sport complete HDMI 2.1 port arrays and come with the latest upscaling Alpha 9 Gen 5 Processor 4K, too.

LG 2022 TVs: 8K and 4K OLED TVs

(Image credit: Future)

The LG OLED evo TVs are sandwiched by a premium 8K OLED TV and a pair of bottom-tier 4K OLED sets. The LG Z2 8K OLED TV is still a hard sell considering the high-price and limited-content problem 8K TVs face, but the 88-inch size can now be mounted on the wall. It comes in a 77-inch version, too.

Compared to the C2, the LG B2 OLED TV and LG A2 OLED TV ditch evo and use the Alpha 7 Gen 5 processor instead of the Alpha 9. The B2 maintains a 120Hz panel and gets the same 7.1.2 channel audio upgrade, while the A2 drops to a 60Hz panel, has no HDMI 2.1 and sticks to 5.1.2 channel sound. The B2 comes in 77-, 65- and 55-inch sizes and the A2 comes in 77-, 65-,55- and 48-inch sizes. These models tend to pale compared to the C series, but the prices often fall under the best OLED TV deals .

LG 2022 TVs: Mini LED QNED TVs

(Image credit: Future)

Complementing LG’s OLED TV lineup is a selection of Mini LED-powered QNED sets. Last year’s LG Mini LED launch centered on LG QNED Mini LED 99 Series 8K TV , but this year we’ll see some smaller iterations. Though QNED 99-inch in 8K sticks around, we’ll see 4K 90-,85- and 80-inch options, too.

LG says this year’s Mini LED QNED TVs should come close to delivering the OLED experience, with consistent picture up to 30 degrees off-axis. Each size has a different degree of precision-dimming, with the largest versions expected to deliver the best local dimming qualities.

(Image credit: Future)

There are a few noteworthy updates to LG TVs that aren’t specific to panel technology. The generational Web OS name is jumping from 6.0 to 22, representing the year from this point forward. The interface should feel mostly the same, but with added user profiles for curating recommendations and keeping each user’s relevant content in reach.

Some of the high-end sets will come with far-field microphones, though the smart home experience will still extend through LG’s ThinQ app. The app will also support a new NFC feature called Magic Tap, which makes switching profiles simple and lets users easily mirror content from their smartphones to their LG TV. In a similar vein, Room to Room share is a new feature that lets you send a signal from a host TV to a remote TV over Wi-Fi.

When nothing’s being watched, the LG 2022 TV Always Ready tool is an ambient mode that displays art, photos or a music player. Samsung has mastered the Ambient Mode, and even more so with The Frame 2022 , so clearly LG cares about creating a comparable option.

Finally, the LG 2022 TVs will come with an array of gaming updates. Last year saw the launch of the Game Optimizer menu with combined gaming settings, including G-Sync, FreeSync and VRR options. Now, Game Optimizer will support a Dark Room Mode and a new preset for sports gaming.

Be sure to check out all the latest news at our CES 2022 live blog.