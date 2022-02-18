Leeds United vs Manchester United live stream and how to watch Premier League 21/22 game online

The Leeds United vs Manchester United live stream will see an old rivalry resume as two teams from either side of the Pennines clash. When they meet, it’s usually a feisty affair!

► Time 2 p.m. GMT / 9 a.m. ET / 6 a.m. PT

• U.K. — Watch on Sky Sports

• U.S. — Watch on USA via Sling or Fubo.TV

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

Manchester United managed to see off Brighton & Hove Albion midweek courtesy of goals from Portuguese duo Cristiano Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandes. However, the win over a side who played most of the second half with 10 men has done little to convince fans that interim boss Ralf Rangnick is making progress at Old Trafford. Failure to beat Leeds would only ramp up the pressure and put a serious dent in their Champions League aspirations.

After finishing in ninth place last season, their first back in the Premier League following a 16-year absence, Leeds seem to be suffering from second season syndrome. Marco Bielsa’s team go into the weekend three places and eight points above the drop zone. They’ve lost to relegation rivals Everton and Newcastle in recent weeks but managed to get a point in a dramatic draw with Aston Villa.

History does not give the home team much cause for optimism, though. They were defeated 5-1 in the reverse fixture on the opening day of the season, and have only won one of their last 16 Premier League games against Man Utd at Elland Road – a 1-0 victory back in September 2002.

The visitors will probably be without forward Edison Cavani for the Leeds United vs Manchester United live stream. Midfielder Nemanja Matic is also a doubt, but defender Raphael Varane may be back following a stomach illness that kept him out of the Brighton game.

Leeds have serious injury concerns, with Liam Cooper, Patrick Bamford, Stuart Dallas and Kalvin Phillips amongst those still trying to get back on the pitch.

Despite some uninspiring performances, Manchester United boast a lot of firepower upfront, with the likes of Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho, Fernandes, and, of course, Ronaldo. Although Leeds themselves have attacking talent in the likes of Raphina, they also have a defence that has not kept a clean sheet since they faced Crystal Place in November last year, and has conceded 46 goals so far this season. Only Norwich City, with 50 goals conceded, have a worse record. We can then hopefully expect a high-scoring match.

Find out if that comes to pass by watching the Leeds United vs Manchester United live stream, and we will show you how to do so below. And don't forget to check out our full how to watch Premier League 21/22 hub for information on all 380 games this season.

How to watch the Leeds United vs Manchester United live stream wherever you are

The Leeds United vs Manchester United live stream will be shown on many different channels across the world, but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

The answer is to use a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN will let you tune into your home coverage from wherever you are — meaning that if you're abroad, you can use one of the best VPN services to watch the games live as if you were in your lounge.

Our favorite right now is ExpressVPN, thanks to its combination of superb speed, great customer service and excellent device support. It also offers a no-questions-asked 30-day money-back guarantee, so you could check it out without having to sign up long term.

Speed, security and simplicity combine to make ExpressVPN our favorite VPN service. In our testing, we were impressed by its fast connection times and by its ability to access more than 3,000 services in 160 locations across 94 countries. A 30-day money-back guarantee is another bonus.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.K. and want to view a U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to NBCSN, Peacock or another service and watch the game.

How to watch the Leeds United vs Manchester United live stream in the US

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the Leeds United vs Manchester United live stream on USA and on the NBC website with a valid login. USA can be accessed through a cable TV package.

If you've cut the cord and don't have cable, you have plenty of options, too. Our pick of these would be Sling TV: the Sling Blue package costs just $35 per month and comes with more than 30 channels including NBC. Plus, right now Sling is offering a 3-day free trial.

Fubo.TV is another option for live TV. Their Starter Plan costs $65 per month but gives you more than 117 channels, including USA, plus lots more for sports fans to enjoy.

If you already use those services but aren't in the U.S. right now, you can watch the Leeds United vs Manchester United live stream by using a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

Sling TV offers two packages, both of which cost $35 a month. The Sling Blue plan comes with 30-plus channels, including NBC and NBCSN. Sling is currently offering a three-day three trial.

If you love sports, you might want to check out Fubo.TV. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front and has dozens of sports channels, including NBC and NBCSN.

How to watch the Leeds United vs Manchester United live stream in Canada

Canadians can watch the Leeds United vs Manchester United live stream on DAZN.

Sadly, DAZN no longer offers new customers a 30-day free-trial period, so you'll have to pay the $20 CAD per month fee, although you can save a little by buying annually ($150 CAD). DAZN, if you're unfamiliar, has apps on every single streaming platform there is.

Canadians stuck abroad that still want their low-price alternative can use a VPN such as ExpressVPN to trick their streaming device to thinking it's back in the great white north.

How to watch the Leeds United vs Manchester United live stream in the UK

Sky Sports has the Leeds United vs Manchester United live stream in the U.K., so if you already have a Sky subscription that doesn't include Sports, you'll need to pay £25/month to add those channels.

Whichever package you go for, you'll also gain access to coverage in 4K and HDR, so long as you also have an HDR-ready Sky Q box and HLG-compatible TV.

If you don't want to shell out for a full Sky sub, you could also consider its Now Sports streaming service. This gives you 24-hour access for £9.99 or month-long access for £33.99 but Sky is currently offering a great deal here: you can sign up for six months of access for just £25/month right now. Now Sports is available on virtually every streaming device out there and is a great option if you don't already have Sky.

All sounds great, right? But if you're not in the U.K., you can still follow the Leeds United vs Manchester United live stream by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.

How to watch the Leeds United vs Manchester United live stream in Australia

Aussies can watch the Leeds United vs Manchester United live stream on Optus Sport, which has the rights to all 380 Premier League games this season. Optus can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on Chromecast and Apple TV — plus it costs a very reasonable $14.99 AUD per month. An Annual Pass is also available for $139 AUD/year, but a current offer knocks that back to a bargain $99 AUD.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN to watch all the action on your Optus account, as if you were back home.

How to watch the Leeds United vs Manchester United live stream in New Zealand

Kiwis can access the Leeds United vs Manchester United live stream via Spark Sport, which costs $24.99 NZD per month. Bear in mind, though, that there's currently a seven-day free trial so you can check it out for the start of the season and see how you like it.

Spark is available via web browsers plus loads of streaming devices including Chromecast and Apple TV, so there's no shortage of ways to watch it.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.