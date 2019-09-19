Killer Deal: Sony's WH-CH700N Noise Cancelling Headphones Now $90

Noise-cancelling headphones can come in handy when you need to drown out outside noise. And for a limited time, you can snag yourself a pair of today's best wireless headphones on the cheap.

Buy Dig currently has the Sony WH-CH700N Wireless Noise Canceling Headphones on sale for $90 via coupon, "UPU12949619048HB". Normally priced at $199, that's $109 off and the lowest price we've ever seen for these Sony headphones.

In fact, it's one the best headphones deals we've seen yet.

Sony WH-CH700N wireless headphones pack 40mm drivers and adaptive noise-cancelling. And when you want to call on your favorite digital assistant for help, it supports Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa.

This makes it easy to manage your music or get news, weather, and traffic updates without looking at your phone.



Sony WH-CH700N Wireless: was $199 now $90 @ Buy Dig

With 40mm drivers, solid noise-cancelling and up to 35 hours of battery life, the Sony WH-CH700N wireless headphones let you enjoy uninterrupted music, podcasts, and audiobooks. They also support Alexa and Google Assistant for hands-free operation and info. View Deal

The Sony WH-CH700Ns were my favorite headphones before upgrading to the Sony WH-XB900Ns. I was impressed by the headphones' spatial, quality sound, solid noise-cancelling and long battery life.

What's more, the Sony Headphones app, available as a free download for Android and iOS, makes managing music and setting a breeze.

The Sony WH-CH700Ns are a solid choice if sound quality and noise-cancellation are top priorities for you.

Like most headphones deals, this one won't last so we recommend you snag them now.