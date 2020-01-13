Killer Deal: Save $124 on the excellent iPad Pro

Apple fans looking to refresh their iOS gear will appreciate the sweet savings of this next deal.

Currently, Amazon has the 11-inch Apple iPad Pro (64GB) on sale for $674.99. Normally $799, that's $124 off and the second lowest price we've ever seen for this Apple slate. Best Buy offers the same price. It's one of the best iPad deals you can score right now.

Apple iPad Pro 11.5" (64GB): was $799 now $674 @ Amazon

The iPad Pro features a gorgeous, bright Liquid Retina display and a superfast A12X processor that's powerful enough to smoke some laptops. For a limited time, it's $124 off at Amazon. View Deal

This Wi-Fi only iPad packs an 11-inch Liquid Retina (2388 x 1668) display, A12X Bionic chip, 64GB of storage, quad-speakers, and a 10-hour battery.

In sister site Laptop Mag's iPad Pro 11-inch review, they loved its super bright display, 13-hour battery life and speedy A12X processor. It won an Editor's Choice award for its crushing performance, which put some laptops to shame.

Weighing 1 pound and measuring 0.2 inches thick, the 11-inch iPad Pro is quite similar in size and shape to the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 (0.95 pounds, 0.2 inches).

Performance-wise, the iPad Pro scored scored 17,878 in Geekbench 4 performance tests, which beats the Galaxy Tab S6's 10,387 score. It nearly ties the 12.9-inch iPad Pro's 17,995, which Amazon has on sale for $999 ($149 off).

The 11-inch iPad Pro is capable of outlasting and replacing your laptop with the addition of the optional Smart Keyboard cover (sold separately).