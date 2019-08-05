Killer Deal: Galaxy Watch Now $80 Off

We have good news if you're in the market for a fashionable smartwatch that also tracks your workouts.

Currently, Amazon has the Samsung Galaxy Watch on sale for $269 via an on-page clickable coupon. That's $80 off its $349.99 list price and just $20 shy of its all time lowest price.

It features a 46mm case, an adjustable silicone strap, and connects to both Android and iOS smartphones via Bluetooth.

Boasting a four-day battery life, attractive design, and useful fitness features, the Galaxy Watch raises the bar for smartwatches. Now $80 off, it's a great value.

In our Galaxy Watch review, we were impressed by its stylish design, battery performance, and great fitness features. Although we didn't think its Bixby voice assistant was as robust as Google Assistant, we gave the Galaxy Watch a 4 out of 5 star rating for its attractive design and long-lasting battery.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch features a stainless steel sliver case with a black rotating bezel. And at 2.2 ounces, the Samsung Galaxy Watch has some heft it. Dust and water resistant to 165 feet, the Galaxy Watch's screen is protected by Gorilla Glass DX+.

Powered by Samsung proprietary Tizen OS, the Galaxy Watch's UI is customizable and snappy. In real-world tests, the watch quickly responded to swipes, presses, and taps. The Tizen OS trumps Google's Wear OS and Apple's Watch OS in terms of organization.

With a focus on fitness, the Galaxy Watch automatically tracks up to six workouts like running and cycling. We tested this and 30 seconds after starting our workout, the Galaxy Watch automatically began tracking our run.

With four days of battery life, a beautiful design, and great fitness features, the Galaxy Watch raises the bar for smartwatches.

This Galaxy Watch deal won't last long, so be sure to score one of the best smartwatches you can get for a stellar price.