Instant Pot Duo 80 is now $65, so you have no excuse not to cook

Cyber Monday deals are here, and one of our favorite gadgets is the lowest price it's ever been. The Instant Pot Duo, which is the best Instant Pot you can buy, is now more than half off as part of Amazon's Cyber Monday deals.

Instant Pot Duo: was $139.95, now $65 @ Amazon

The best Instant Pot you can buy is now more than half off for Cyber Monday, which means it's time to pull the trigger. Don't be afraid of this pressure cooker, which seems a little daunting at first. Once you start cooking entire meals in minutes, you'll be glad you spent the $65. View Deal

The 8-quart Instant Pot Duo can churn out perfectly cooked eggs, yogurt, rice, braised meats and more with its 14 cooking preset buttons directly on the front of the device. A companion Instant Pot app for iOS and Android will tell you what to make and how to cook it it in the Instant Pot.

This is one of the most well-rounded cooking gadgets you can buy, because it requires minimal effort and minimal clean-up. If you're anxious about cooking for yourself or your family, $65 is a worthwhile investment.