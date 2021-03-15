Hurry! This 75-inch 4K TV just dropped to $699 at Best Buy

If you're on the hunt for one of the best March Madness TV sales to score yourself a great 4K TV at a discounted price, we've got good news.

Right now, Best Buy has the Hisense 75-inch H65 Series 4K TV on sale for just $699. That's $100 off its original price of $799, making it one of the best bargains we've seen for a 75-inch 4K UHD Smart TV. And it can arrive at your doorstep in as little as two days.

Considering the Hisense 75-inch Smart TV's fantastic image quality, this deal is a bargain. In addition to deep blacks and high-quality contrast, this 4K Ultra HD TV also features good upscaling capabilities, so even 1080p content will look impressive. Released in 2020, this is Hisense's latest 75-inch 4K TV model.

The Hisense H65 features a 4K LED panel, as well as Dolby Vision HDR and a refresh rate of 60Hz. This model runs on the Android TV operating system and offers support for some of the best streaming services available, including Disney+, HBO Max, Hulu, Netflix, Prime Video and more.

And if you're a fan of voice-controlled AI assistants, you'll be glad to know that this TV also has Google Assistant built in, as well as Amazon Alexa compatibility.

With DTS Virtual X technology, this TV delivers one of the most immersive audio experiences. And if you want to connect one of the best soundbars, headphones or other stereo components, the Hisense H65 offers seamless Bluetooth connectivity.

