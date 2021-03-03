How to watch Riverdale season 5 online: Episode 7 start time, Netflix release date and more

Riverdale start time, channel Riverdale season 5 episode 7 airs Wednesday, March 10 at 8 p.m. ET. It's on The CW.

Want to watch Riverdale season 5 episode 7 online? You'll have to wait! Riverdale is taking a short break, but the CW drama will be back soon. In the next new episode, the gang continues to settle into their adult lives in Riverdale — which includes getting embroiled in more mysteries.

Archie (KJ Apa), Betty (Lili Reinhart), Veronica (Camila Mendes), Jughead (Cole Sprouse), Toni (Vanessa Morgan) and friends are all grown up, after Riverdale jumped forward seven years from their high school graduation.

In Riverdale episode 507, "Chapter Eighty-Three: Fire in the Sky," Archie is recruiting for Riverdale's new volunteer fire department, Toni continues trying to persuade Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch) to emerge from Thornhill and Veronica embarks on a risky plan to support the town's businesses.

Elsewhere, Betty, Alice (Mädchen Amick) and Kevin (Casey Cott) run afoul of Hiram (Mark Consuelos) in their ongoing investigation. And Jughead and Tabitha (Erinn Westbrook) happen upon an old mystery surrounding some strange sightings in the town.

Here's everything to know about how to watch Riverdale episode 507. Plus, check out the promo:

How to watch Riverdale season 5 anywhere, with a VPN

Just because The CW isn't available everywhere doesn't mean you need to miss Riverdale season 5. Watching along with the rest of the internet can be pretty easy. With the right VPN (virtual private network), you can stream the show from wherever you go.

How to watch Riverdale season 5 in the US

American fans can watch Riverdale season 5 episode 7 on Wednesday, March 10 at 8 p.m. ET on The CW, if you get the network with your TV package or with one of the best TV antennas.

If you've already cut the cord, you can watch Riverdale 507 online via several live TV streaming services, including Fubo TV, Hulu With Live TV, YouTube TV and AT&T TV.

Of these options, we recommend FuboTV, one of the best streaming services on the market.

You can watch Riverdale for free without cable via The CW app, which is available on most major streaming devices including Apple TV and Roku. New episodes drop the day after the episode airs on TV.

You can also access The CW on Locast, in select cities. If you live in one of the 26 markets, you can watch broadcast channels free online. The Locast app is available on iOS and Android mobile devices, as well as Apple TV, Android TV, Roku, Fire TV and Google Chromecast.

To use Locast, you'll need to enter an address. If you are away from home but still want to access your area Locast, you'll need ExpressVPN.

International viewers in most territories — including Canada, the UK and Australia — can watch Riverdale season 5 on Netflix the day after the U.S. airing.

Riverdale season 5 cast

The cast of Riverdale season 5 is headlined by the four leads:

KJ Apa as Archie Andrews

Lili Reinhart as Betty Cooper

Camila Mendes as Veronica Lodge

Cole Sprouse as Jughead Jones

They are joined by cast members portraying the fab four's friends, family and foes, including: