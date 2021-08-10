How to watch Evangelion: 3.0 + 1.01 Thrice Upon a Time online from anywhere on Earth

This week, we watch Evangelion: 3.0 + 1.01 Thrice Upon a Time to see the end of another vision of the classic anime series. This project has been in the works for 15 years, so don't blame its existence upon the poorly received Netflix dub.

Evangelion: 3.0 + 1.01 Thrice Upon a Time details Release date: Aug. 13 (Amazon Prime Video)

Directors: Hideaki Anno (chief director), Mahiro Maeda and Katsuichi Nakayama

Starring: The voices of Spike Spencer, Amanda Winn Lee and Allison Keith-Shipp

Run-time: 155 min

Age rating: 16+

Rotten Tomatoes: 100% (only five reviews)

The fourth chapter in the Rebuild of Evangelion tetralogy, Evangelion: 3.0 + 1.0 Thrice Upon a Time is part of an effort to make the original TV series a bit easier to understand. Haven't seen the previous Rebuilds? Reports suggest that all four chapters will come out on Prime Video together (but we can't find proof of that on Amazon's website).

Oh, and we're getting a whole new ending. Critics have argued, though, that the new ending is just as ambiguous as the previous one.

While Evangelion: 3.0 + 1.0 Thrice Upon a Time has been out in Japan (where it made over 10 billion yen at the box office in about four months), Amazon Prime's release of the film marks its first offering in the U.S. and abroad.

As for the story, the film finds the Wille organization trying to get Paris up and running, but must deal with an attack by Nerv. At the same time, Asuka, Rei and Shinji are together, exploring the outskirts of Tokyo-3. We'd try to explain what comes next, but why would we want to spoil your fun?

Just make sure to set a bit of time aside to watch and process it all. At 155 minutes, Evangelion: 3.0 + 1.01 Thrice Upon a Time is longer than even the uncut versions of past Rebuild films, by a significant amount. This film is 43 minutes longer than Evangelion: 2.0 You Can (Not) Advance, and 54 minutes longer than Evangelion: 1.0 You Are (Not) Alone.

Here's everything you need to know about how to watch Evangelion: 3.0 + 1.01 Thrice Upon a Time online. Plus, check out the trailer below:

Our favorite VPN service, ExpressVPN, is a top choice for those looking to watch Evangelion: 3.0 + 1.01 Thrice Upon a Time. It's got a solid mix of safety, speed and ease-of-use. Plus, you get an extra 3 months free if you sign up for a year. If you've never used a VPN before and are curious and not sure, there's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you just want to give it a try.

How to watch Evangelion: 3.0 + 1.01 Thrice Upon a Time online

Evangelion: 3.0 + 1.01 Thrice Upon a Time hits Amazon Prime Video on Friday, August 13. It's available only through Amazon Prime Video; it's not even in theaters.

Evangelion: 3.0 + 1.0 Thrice Upon a Time cast

The big news about Amazon's release of the Rebuild of Evangelion movies is in the English voice cast. The original English-language voice actors are back, including Spike Spencer as Shinji Ikari, Allison Keith as Misato Katsuragi and Tiffany Grant as Asuka.

Some actors, such as Tristan MacAvery (who voiced Gendo), are not returning.