How to watch An American Pickle on HBO Max: Release date, reviews, more

American Pickle on HBO Max release date, cast Release date: August 6

Cast: Seth Rogen, Maya Erskine, Sarah Snook, Eliot Glazer, Jorma Taccone

Director: Brandon Trost

Age rating: PG-13

Run time: 1 hr 29 min

Rotten Tomatoes: 74%



Seth Rogen fans will see double when they watch An American Pickle on HBO Max, which is streaming right now. The movie, which debuted on August 6, stars Rogen in dual roles — and he's already getting great reviews for his performances.

An American Pickle follows Herschel Greenbaum, a struggling Ashkenazi worker who emigrates from his shtetl to America in 1920. He dreams of building a better life for himself and his family. While working at his factory job, he falls into a vat of pickles and is preserved for 100 years.

When he emerges in present-day Brooklyn, Herschel — who hasn't aged a day — looks for his family. But he's horrified to meet his only surviving relative, great-grandson, Ben Greenbaum, a mild-mannered computer programmer whom Herschel can’t even begin to understand.

An American Pickle also stars Maya Erskine (PEN15), Sarah Snook (Succession) and Jorma Taccone (Lonely Island). The movie was originally set to be released theatrically by Sony, but it was sold to Warner Bros., which then slated it for its new streaming service.

Here's everything you need to know about how to watch An American Pickle. Check out the trailer below:

How to watch An American Pickle in the US

You can watch An American Pickle on HBO Max right now, as it dropped earlier today (August 6). Of course, you're gonna need a device that supports HBO Max, which can be annoying since the app isn't available on Roku or Fire TV.

HBO Max is on Apple TV, iPhone, iPad, Android and Android TV, Chromecast, Playstation 4 and Xbox One, as well as Samsung TVs from 2016 and later.

HBO Max is one of the new kids on the streaming block but it's already got a ton to offer. First, it's got all of HBO, which means you can stream Game of Thrones, The Sopranos, The Wire, Sex and the City and all of premium network's prestige series. Plus, HBO Max has its own originals like Love Life, Expecting Amy, Search Party and Doom Patrol.View Deal

How to watch An American Pickle in Canada

Even though HBO Max isn't in Canada, An American Pickle is streaming right now on Crave.

How to watch An American Pickle in the UK and Australia

An American Pickle is getting a theatrical release in the UK and Australia, so Brits and Aussies can head to their local screens.

Americans abroad should check out a VPN service such as ExpressVPN to try it out.

An American Pickle reviews

The reviews for An American Pickle are mixed, though most critics are giving star Seth Rogen positive notice for his dual roles. Here's a roundup of American Pickle reviews:

New York Times: "An American Pickle is swift and nimble enough to avoid weighing itself down with schmaltz. It’s almost too thin to sustain its premise for the running time — a scant 90 minutes — and sometimes feels more like a stretched-out sketch than a fully developed feature."

Rolling Stone: "... the sudden shifts in tone and the arid dead spots give this movie a shapelessness that challenges your attention instead of rewarding it."

Vulture: "Having to pony up for a ticket to An American Pickle would have almost certainly made it feel inadequate as a viewing experience, but with the lower barrier to entry of streaming, its modest pleasures are able to outweigh its minor miscalculations, and the fact that it occasionally plays like a prolonged sketch feels more forgivable."

Time: "The good news for you and for me, my fellow wan Victorian orphans, is that An American Pickle is a real movie, and it’s delightful. Sometimes a logically indefensible premise is the only thing that makes life seem logical."