How to follow the Google Santa Tracker 2019 for Christmas

Christmastime is here, and what better way to pass the time until presents and dinner than by following Santa's journey around the globe? As it does every year, Google has rolled out its Santa Tracker website for 2019, which allows you to follow an animated version of St. Nick (and play some games) as he travels the world delivering gifts.

To use the Santa Tracker 2019, simply visit santatracker.google.com. At the time of this writing (11 a.m. ET), Santa is making his way over Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, and has already delivered over 2 billion gifts. Those are some solid stats!

(Image credit: Google)

While the Santa Tracker is mainly a fun little website for kids, it's also a good way to learn about the world via Google Maps. You can click on Santa's current city to see pictures of key landmarks, as well as click around the world to get a deeper look at other places around the globe.

There's also an amusing "live feed" that shows Santa, Ms. Claus and company getting into all kinds of hijinks, including playing basketball and riding reindeer.

(Image credit: Google)

Aside from the interactive map, the Santa Tracker also lets you play a variety of games, create an amusing "Santa Selfie" and watch a bunch of Christmas-themed YouTube videos.

If you're looking for a fun way to pass the time until Christmas with your little ones (while learning a bit about the world in the process, the Santa Tracker offers plenty of cheery good times. Happy holidays!