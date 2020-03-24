If you're wondering how to make a video call using the Echo Show, you've come to the right place.

Whether you have the Echo Show, the compact Echo Show 5 or, my personal favorite, the Echo Show 8, you can make video calls to and from your Alexa-enabled smart display.

Making a video call is among the best Alexa skills, so it's worth knowing how to initiate one, especially at times when you can't see certain family and friends in-person. Best of all, they can call your Echo Show even if all they have is a smartphone.

How to use Alexa: Tips, tricks and everything else there is to know

The best smart home hubs to buy now

If you own one of the traditional Echo speakers found on our best Alexa speakers round up, you can make a regular calls, too. Here's how to make a voice call using Alexa.

Sure, you can use your Echo Show for voice-only calls as well. But sometimes it's better to see someone's face when you're chatting with them.

This is how to make a video call using the Echo Show.

How to make a video call using the Echo Show

To make a video call using the Echo Show, first make sure the person you want to speak to either has the Alexa app set up on their mobile phone or also owns an Echo Show.

There are two ways to initiate calls: with your voice and through tapping the Echo Show display. We'll walk you through both.

How to make a video call using the Echo Show with your voice

Step 1: Say, "Alexa, video call [contact name]." Alexa might ask you to confirm the contact information of the person you're trying to reach before initiating the call.

(Image credit: Future)

Step 2: Wait for the other person to answer. If you can't see yourself on the screen, make sure the camera shutter on your device isn't closed, or that the camera off icon isn't selected. If you didn't mean to make the call, click the red hang up button or say, "Alexa, end video call."

(Image credit: Future)

How to make a video call using the Echo Show through the display

Step 1: Swipe the right side of the display towards the left to open the Echo Show feature menu. On the menu that appears, click communicate.

(Image credit: Future)

Step 2: Click 'Show contacts' to see your contact list. Scroll to find the contact for the person you're looking to reach and select their name.

(Image credit: Future)

Step 3: Click the call icon under the 'Alexa devices' menu on the contact's information page. This will initiate a video call.

(Image credit: Future)

Now you know how to make a video call using the Echo Show, Echo Show 5 or Echo Show 8. And if you only have the Alexa app on your phone, you can still do video chats using Amazon's voice assistant.

The best smart home devices we've tested