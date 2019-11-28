Act fast: Google Home Mini just crashed to $19 on Walmart

Google may be phasing out the Google Home Mini, but that doesn't change the fact that it's one of the best Google Home smart speakers you can get. Right now Black Friday Walmart deals are discounting the compact, Google Assistant-enabled speaker: it's just $19 when you buy it online.

Walmart took $30 off the Google Home Mini, bringing the price down from $49 to $19. It was already a rather affordable speaker, but this Black Friday price makes it seem like Walmart is basically giving these things away.

Google Home Mini: was $49 now $19 @ Walmart

The compact Google Home Mini smart speaker is the perfect entry-level smart home device. It's fabric-swathed design is homey and pleasantly unassuming. View Deal

The Google Home Mini benefits from all the best Google Assistant skills. You can ask the smart speaker to turn on your smart lights, give you a custom news report, play your favorite songs and more.

Google's newer Nest Mini sounds better than the Home Mini, but it hasn't been on sale yet since it debuted earlier this fall. If you're shopping on a budget and looking for the best Black Friday deals, this $19 Home Mini is the way to go. And act fast, because this s won't last long.