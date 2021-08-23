Genesis GV60: Everything we know so far

Genesis, the luxury arm of Hyundai, plans to introduce the all-electric Genesis GV60 into the marketplace sometime during 2022, as part of bulking out its growing product portfolio. Loosely billed as a crossover SUV, the EV boasts striking looks on the outside and promises plenty of luxury on the inside too.

In much the same way as Lexus offers a high-end step up from the regular Toyota brand, Genesis does a nice line in premium, especially when it comes to interiors —, as recently witnessed with its new ICE-powered G80 and GV80.

Of course, Genesis is already a well-established premium auto brand in the US with a promising portfolio of quality models including the G70, G80, Electrified G80 and G90. It’s also got a couple of slick SUVs in the shape of the GV70 and GV80.

Meanwhile, the release of the Genesis GV60 could see it offering appeal to a whole new audience by mixing that luxury edge with EV credentials.

Genesis says that it's targeting a 2022 launch for the GV60, though it hasn't revealed any specific launch window just yet.

There are no confirmed pricing details either. However, looking at the pricing of the Kia EV6, which is set to cost in the region of $55,000 in the US (£40,895 in the UK and around AUD$75,000) it’s likely to be upwards of that given the premium appeal of the brand.

Genesis GV60: Estimated range, battery and performance

(Image credit: Genesis)

The Genesis GV60 will be built using the same Electric-Global Modular Platform, or E-GMP platform as the Hyundai Ioniq 5 and soon-to-arrive Kia EV6. However, at the time of writing details on range, battery and performance of the Genesis GV60 are sparse, to say the least.

With no official stats to go on we’ve had to estimate its potential based around the two models mentioned above.

Seeing as the three cars will be based on the same E-GMP platform it looks likely the Genesis GV60 will follow the performance lead of the hugely appealing Hyundai Ioniq 5 and also the Kia EV6, the latter of which is set to become available early in 2022.

Therefore, the GV60 could come with the option of 58kWh and 77.8kWh battery options. That could also see potential power in the region of 167bhp in the lower-end model right up to 310bhp for a top-of-the-range edition.

Range meanwhile, could be in the region of 300 miles, which if it turns out to be correct, could make the Genesis GV60 very appealing in the usability stakes. Added to that there’s the possibility of charging from 10% to 80% in a little under 20 minutes and that added convenience could prove to be another part of the attractiveness of the Genesis GV60.

Indeed, 350kW charging might also feature on some models thanks to the high-voltage architecture said to be a big part of the mix.

If the powertrain does follow a similar plan to the Kia EV6 then we may well see the Genesis GV60 available with two different powertrain configurations using the battery options above. That could mean a single motor rear-wheel drive setup or a dual-motor all wheel drive model on offer when it arrives. If it’s anything like the Hyundai Ioniq 5, which can manage 0-62mph in just 5.2 seconds, performance should be just as potent, if not more so.

Genesis GV60: Design

(Image credit: Genesis)

One of the obvious benefits of buying a Genesis GV60 will be its premium feel. On the outside the all-electric model has plenty of neat features, albeit incorporated into a design that might generate mixed reactions.

According the Genesis, the GV60’s design focus is based on ‘Athletic Elegance’, with Two Lines Quad Lamps and a funky Crest Grille giving it a look that’s certainly unique.

There’s a clamshell hood too, which means that the hood and fenders are all part of the same panel and this keeps the lines simple, but effective. The seamless design thinking continues with digital door mirrors, meaning less clutter along the sides of the car. Around the back it’s a similarly slick and smooth arrangement, with more subtle flourishes including Two Line rear lamps and a fixed wing spoiler.

Genesis GV60: Interior and Features

(Image credit: Genesis)

The press shots you see here indicate plenty to get excited about on the interior front however, with unsurprisingly a strong whiff of the interior design features that adorn the Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Kia EV6. Being a Genesis though means you can expect much more sumptuous seating, plenty of bling on the design front and, naturally, infotainment that ticks all the right boxes.

Interestingly, one of the key features on that front is the so-called Crystal Sphere, which allows you to select a drive mode as well as advising on driving conditions. The tech angle is boosted by two displays, one housing the main instrument cluster in front of the steering wheel supplemented by a central infotainment panel. Meanwhile, screens at each end of the dash are displays for the digital door mirrors.

(Image credit: Genesis)

With premium appeal being a big part of the deal with the Genesis brand it’s also reasonable to expect a decent amount of interior space. This is obviously going to be helped thanks to the flat floor provided by the E-GMP platform and its underfloor battery pack.

Rumours circulating on the web suggest that the Genesis GV60 may also feature a wireless charging system as part of the specification. The thought of being able to charge your Genesis GV60 at home without the hassle of plugging in could be a very tempting selling point, although presumably features like this will also ramp up the price point.

Genesis GV60: Outlook

Reaction to the Genesis GV60 looks to be mixed so far, with those quirky exterior looks failing to fire up enthusiasm from some of the more critical areas of the motoring press. However, there’s no doubting that the Genesis GV60 will come with all of those luxury fixtures and fittings that you expect from a luxury carmaker. It may also be the model that will help the brand broaden its appeal in Europe.

However, the Genesis GV60 might find itself doing battle with its own close relatives given the enthusiasm being shown towards both the Hyundai Ioniq 5 and the Kia EV6. Nevertheless, once specifications and pricing are confirmed, the GV60 might find its own niche with buyers who want that extra touch of refinement when they purchase their first fully electric car.