Fitbit Versa 3 and Fitbit Sense smartwatch images leak — here's your first look

Images of three new Fitbit devices, the Fitbit Versa 3, the Fitbit Inspire 2, and the new Fitbit Versa have leaked, giving us our first real picture(s) of Fitbit's upcoming fitness trackers and smartwatches.

The photos, which first appeared on the German site WinFuture, reveal successors to last year's Fitbit Versa 3 and the Fitbit Inspire, as well as a new smartwatch called the Fitbit Sense.

Fitbit Versa 3

Fitbit, which was acquired by Google, generally rolls out new devices in the early fall, so the timing of this leak isn't too unexpected. For the most part, it doesn't look like there's too many radical changes in the design of any of the wearables.

The Fitbit Versa 3 has the same squircle shape as the previous two versions, but instead of a physical button as on the Fitbit Versa 2, it looks like the Versa 3 has an indented touch area on its left side, a la the Fitbit Charge 4.

As evidenced by the icons on the underside of the watch, it looks like the Versa 3 will have GPS built in, which seems inevitable given that Fitbit added this feature to the Charge 4 earlier this year. It also looks like the Versa 3 will have a built-in microphone, and be water-resistant. Given that Google now owns Fitbit, it's a good bet that the Alexa support on the Versa 2 will be replaced with Google Assistant.

Based on the photos, the Versa 3 will come in at least two colors, black and gold, and have a removable wrist strap.

Fitbit Sense

The Fitbit Sense is a new product name from Fitbit, and, based on the photographs, could be a more premium option to the Versa 3. In addition to a GPS icon on its underside, it also appears to have an electrocardiogram icon, which would give it similar functionality to the Apple Watch 5 and the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3.

A third icon on the rear could be a thermometer, so it's possible the Sense could also measure your temperature.

Design-wise, the Fitbit Sense looks very similar to the Versa 3, but has two small indentations on either side of the bezel. It too will come in multiple finishes.

Fitbit Inspire 2

The design of the Fitbit Inspire 2 looks very similar to the Fitbit Inspire HR, the company's current sub-$100 fitness tracker with a heart rate monitor. Given that the Inspire and the Inspire HR are now discounted to $49 and $69, respectively, it's more than likely that they're end-of-life.

What remains to be seen is if Fitbit will discontinue the Fitbit Inspire, which is cheap, but lacks a heart rate monitor.