Disney Plus 2020 lineup trailer reveals a big Marvel Phase 4 surprise

We thought we had a good handle on the big guns that Disney Plus planned to use to keep subscribers happy in 2020 after they finished watching The Mandalorian. It turns out Disney has one more ace in the hole: WandaVision.

In a video posted to YouTube (which you can watch below), Disney broke the news New Year's Day that Marvel Studios' WandaVision — part of Phase 4 of the MCU — isn't arriving in 2021, but is instead moving up to 2020.

The upcominb series, if you've forgotten, earns its name from its stars: Elizabeth Olsen as the Scarlet Witch (aka Wanda Maximoff) and Paul Bettany as the Vision.

Remember, Marvel fans, we can't just skip this one. Marvel Studios chief executive Kevin Feige already promised that this show will make an impact in the overarching stories that are going on in this post-Infinity Saga world. Rumors (based around audition footage) are swirling that WandaVision may bring back Quicksilver, the Scarlet Witch's brother.

The clip also serves as Disney's announcement that the Lizzie McGuire reunion show is arriving in 2020. In November, Disney revealed that Adam Lamberg is joining the series as David "Gordo" Gordon, Lizzie's best friend.

The rest of the video teases a bunch of other Disney Plus originals we knew were coming in 2020, such as Marvel's The Falcon and The Winter Soldier and the second seasons of The Mandalorian and High School Musical: The Musical: The Series.

The clip also highlights three of Disney's big box-office successes coming to the service: Aladdin (2019), Lion King (2019) and Toy Story 4 (2019). One of the new originals, Lamp Life, appears to be a tie-in to Toy Story 4, taking place in the antiques store seen in that film.

