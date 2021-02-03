Cyberpunk 2077 developer warns players against installing mods

It seems like no matter what happens, Cyberpunk 2077 can’t get away from bad news. Console players are in the clear this time, however, with developer CD Projekt Red warning players to be cautious when installing mods.

Evidently there’s a “vulnerability in external DLL files which can be used to execute code on PCs.” A fix is incoming, but in the meantime CDPR has warned against installing mods from “unknown sources.” Which might as well say don’t install any mods, period.

If you plan to use @CyberpunkGame mods/custom saves on PC, use caution. We've been made aware of a vulnerability in external DLL files the game uses which can be used to execute code on PCs. Issue will be fixed ASAP. For now, please refrain from using files from unknown sources.February 2, 2021

Anyone who knows about PC gaming will know that mods are basically a free for all, especially now that CDPR has released Cyberpunk 2077’s official modding tools.

Since this vulnerability does exist, it means anyone could sneak something sketchy into your PC disguised as a mod for the game. Be it a fix for one of its many bugs, or the outlawed mod that lets you have sex with Keanu Reeves’ Johnny Silverhand.

Unless you can read and understand a mod’s code, you’re going to want to hold off on modding until CDPR can roll out a fix and confirm that it works. Thankfully this flaw doesn’t affect your gameplay experience, so you can still play Cyberpunk 2077 as normal.

You’re just not going to be able to turn your car into Thomas the Tank Engine, or something equally as absurd. The beauty of mods means that you don’t need to be stuck with the same assets and features that came with the game. Hopefully it shouldn’t take long to fix the issue.