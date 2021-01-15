Cyberpunk 2077 developer apologizes — PS5 and Xbox Series X updates not coming anytime soon

Cyberpunk 2077 is for some a buggy mess, and for others, completely unplayable. Developer CD Projekt Red has already promised fixes and a next gen console upgrade, but has now revealed exactly when we should expect them to arrive.

CD Projekt Red co-founder Marcin Iwiński has released a video outlining what fans can expect from Cyberpunk 2077 over the course of 2021, as well as apologizing for the poor performance on PS4 and Xbox One consoles.

The game has already received a number of hotfixes to solve the most pressing issues, but Iwiński promises that it won’t stop there. Multiple patches, both big and small, are in the works, with the first landing in just 10 days time. A larger, and more significant update will follow shortly after.

Fixes also mean delays to CDPR’s original plan for free DLC . The developer initially had plans to start releasing it right after launch -- as was the case with the Witcher 3. Instead fixes have taken priority, and free DLC is on the backburner for the time being. Iwiński promised more information will be available “in the coming months”.

(Image credit: CD Projekt Red)

As for PS5 and Xbox Series X players, your next-gen update is coming in the second half of the year. While we never learned exactly when Cyberpunk 2077 would get its proper next-gen release, it wouldn’t be a surprise if it was also pushed back in the wake of the game’s disastrous launch.

We already know there’s a multiplayer mode in the works as well, but since CDPR has kept the details tightly under wraps there isn’t much we can say about it. That said, dataminers have uncovered some multiplayer code, showcasing at least two different game modes (Heist and Deathmatch) plus the possibility of P2P connections rather than routing everything through a dedicated multiplayer server.

While we lack some of the specifics, it’s clear that Cyberpunk 2077 still has a long way to go this year. Here’s just hoping the game’s performance and bugs will be fixed sooner rather than later.