Celtics vs Heat live stream: How to watch game 2 of NBA Playoffs Eastern Conference Finals online

The Celtics vs Heat live stream catches Miami with a 1-0 series much thanks to Jimmy Butler's game-high 41 points in their series opening 118-107 victory. Butler will see if his team can use this NBA playoffs live stream to dig the Celtics' hole a little deeper before heading north for Games 3 and 4.

Celtics vs Heat live stream channels Next game: Game 2, Boston @ Miami at 8.30 p.m. ET tomorrow (Thursday, May 19).

Where to watch in the U.S.: The Celtics vs Heat game is set to air on ESPN. ESPN is available on Sling TV, currently on sale at 50% off for the first month.

Watch from anywhere: with ExpressVPN.

In Game 1 of the Celtics vs Heat's Eastern Conference Final, Miami did not put their best foot forward in the first half as they trailed by as much as 13 and by eight at the half. Then the Heat did what they've done best in these playoffs, take control in the third quarter.

Led by Butler, Miami opened the third with a 22-2 run and routed Boston in the quarter 39-14 . That 25-point differential is the best any team has done in this year's postseason. Jimmy "Buckets" scored 17 of his 41 points in the third alone.

Butler's 40-plus-point game put him in some elite company. He joined Michael Jordan, Lebron James, James Harden and Allen Iverson as the only players in history to record 40-point games in each of the playoffs first three rounds.

The Celtics are looking to improve upon a few categories in the box score. Most notably, turnovers as they had 16 in Game 1. Jayson Tatum averaged just under three turnovers-per-game during the regular season, but committed seven TO's in Game 1 including three in one minute of the third quarter which directly led to six points for Miami.

Boston also hopes to have some help on the way. After missing the series opener with a foot strain, point guard Marcus Smart may get the green light for Thursday night. Center Al Horford is also trying to make his way back from concussion protocol — though reports suggest he may be entering the league's Covid protocols.

The Heat are 4-point favorites in Game 2. The over/under is 206.

How to watch Celtics vs Heat live streams from anywhere on Earth

Having trouble actually getting ESPN or TNT? Even if you can't watch the Celtics vs Heat live streams on cable, you're not out of luck. With a virtual private network, or VPN, you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town (or somewhere that blackouts won't hit), and access the same streaming services you already paid for.

Not sure which VPN is right for you?

We think speed, security and simplicity make ExpressVPN second to none. During our tests, we saw fast connection times, and we're impressed by the service's ability to access more than 3,000 services spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries.

Celtics vs Heat live streams in the U.S.

The Celtics vs Heat live streams are going to be on ESPN at 8:30 p.m. (Thursday, May 19).

If you've already cut the cord and don't have a cable package? With the right pick from our best cable TV alternatives, you'll be able to watch all of these games. But for as much as we like FuboTV, it fails here without TNT, a must have for NBA fanatics.

Instead, you should get Sling TV, one of the best streaming services. ESPN and TNT are both included in the Sling Orange package, which costs $35, which is pretty low for live TV services (and the lowest rate for one with ESPN). Sling is a perfect place to watch all of the NBA playoffs, as ABC games will simulcast on ESPN3. Sling Orange gets you TNT, ESPN, ESPN3, and its Sports Extra pack gets you NBA TV.

You could also pull down ABC with one of the best TV antennas.

Sling TV : You can get ESPN and TNT in the Sling Orange package. The 30-plus channels in the lineup include AMC, CNN, Food Network, AMC, Comedy Central, HGTV and many more. And it's currently offering 50% off the first month!

Celtics vs Heat live streams schedule

All times below are in ET.

* = If necessary

Game 1: Miami 118 , Boston 107

, Boston 107 Game 2: May 19 at 8.30 p.m. (ESPN)

May 19 at 8.30 p.m. (ESPN) Game 3: May 21 at 8.30 p.m. (ABC)

May 21 at 8.30 p.m. (ABC) Game 4: May 23 at 8.30 p.m. (ABC)

May 23 at 8.30 p.m. (ABC) Game 5*: May 25 at 8.30 p.m. (ESPN)

May 25 at 8.30 p.m. (ESPN) Game 6*: May 27 at 8.30 p.m. (ESPN)

May 27 at 8.30 p.m. (ESPN) Game 7*: May 29 at 8.30 p.m. (ESPN)

Celtics vs Heat live streams in the UK

NBA fans in the U.K. need look no further than Sky Sports for all their Playoff needs. Sky will be showing all games on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Arena, though the timings aren't great for U.K. fans, with games typically starting at 1.30 a.m. BST.

If you already have a Sky subscription that doesn't include Sports, you'll need to pay £22/month to add those channels. You'll also gain access to coverage in 4K and HDR, so long as you also have an HDR-ready Sky Q box and HLG-compatible TV.

You could also consider the Sky NBA League Pass, which offers every NBA game for just £14.99/month, plus loads of extra features including archived games on demand — helpful if you want to watch the next day — condensed replays and more.

If you don't want to shell out for a full Sky sub, you could also consider its Now Sports streaming service. This gives you 24-hour access for £9.99 or month-long access for £33.99 but Sky is currently offering a great deal here: you can sign up for six months of access for just £25/month right now. Now Sports is available on virtually every streaming device out there and is a great option if you don't already have Sky.

Not in the U.K. right now?

Celtics vs Heat live streams in Canada

Hoops fans in Canada can catch Celtics vs Heat live streams with SportsNet.

Celtics vs Heat Game 2 starts at 8:30 p.m. ET (Thursday, May 19) on SN1 and SN360.

If you're having trouble finding all the games,

Celtics vs Heat live streams in Australia

Aussies can watch the Celtics vs Heat live stream on Kayo Sports, which has every one of the NBA Conference playoff games this year. But beware the time difference: you'll need to go by the above lists and add 14 hours to convert ET to AEST.

Kayo offers a 14-day free trial for both its Basic and Premium plans, more than enough time to watch the playoffs. The Basic package costs $25 per month thereafter.

The $35 per month Premium Kayo plan gives you all the same things as the normal plan, but it offers three simultaneous streams. The Basic plan gives you two streams at the same time.

Not in Australia but usually a Kayo subscriber?