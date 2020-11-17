Black Friday speaker deals 2020: Bluetooth speakers, soundbars and more

Black Friday speaker deals are giving discounts to Bluetooth, wired and smart speakers alike. Top picks from brands like JBL, UE and Amazon are all on sale heading into the holiday season.

Without fail, Black Friday speaker deals bring the best savings of the year to several of the best Bluetooth speakers and best smart speakers. It's typically when the Amazon Echo Dot is at its lowest price as well as the best time to buy a booming Bose or JBL unit (the Charge 4 is currently $50 off.)

As more Black Friday deals are released, we expect to see even more speaker deals. In the meantime, here are the best Black Friday speaker deals you can get right now.

Best Black Friday speaker deals now

Amazon Echo Dot: was $39 now $29 @ Amazon

The Echo Dot 3rd Gen is still one of our favorite smart speakers. And it's now only $29 while supplies last. If you're looking for an Alexa device with punchy audio, this is the one to get and the time to get it.

Google Nest Mini: was $49 now $29 @ Best Buy

The second-generation Nest Mini boasts bolder sound and minor aesthetic enhancements over the Google Home Mini. It has all the best Google Assistant skills and lets you control smart lights, smart locks, and other smart home devices via voice commands.

JBL Clip 3: was $69 now $39 @ Amazon

IPX7-rated water resistance means this JBL Clip 3 speaker isn't just made to be brought to the beach (or out in the snow); it can also survive submersion. It's available in 13 different colors, so you can match it to the bag you plan to *clip* it to.

UE WONDERBOOM 2: was $99 now $84 @ Best Buy

The UE WONDERBOOM 2 packs a ridiculous amount of sound for its size, making it one of the best Bluetooth speakers under $100. It gets 13 hours of battery life and 100 feet of range, which is great for days spent outdoors.

JBL FLIP 5: was $119 now $89 @ Best Buy

Made from 100% recycled plastic, this long-lasting Bluetooth speaker — it's rated for 12 hours of playback — is also IPX7 water-resistant. So don't worry even if you drop it in the water, as it survives up to 3 feet of submersion.

JBL Charge 4: was $179 now $129 @ Amazon

The JBL Charge 4 is a beast of a Bluetooth speaker. It's rugged and lasts all day on a charge, plus two phones can be paired to it at the same time. Bass-lovers will appreciate the dual passive radiators, too.

Sony HT-S350 Soundbar: was $279 now $148 @ Amazon

The Sony HT-S350 is a 2.1-channel system that includes a soundbar and wireless subwoofer. It features 7 different modes for music, gaming, and theater-style sound as well as Bluetooth streaming. It's now at its lowest price ever.

Google Nest Audio (2-pack): was $199 now $179 @ Best Buy

Score $20 in savings on two of Google's newest smart speaker. A pair of Nest Audios can connect for a stereo listening experience, making this the best Black Friday speaker deal for a home sound system.

Harman Kardon Onyx Studio 6: was $299 now $199 @ Amazon

A convenient handle makes the Harman Kardon Onyx Studio 6 a better portable Bluetooth speaker than most. It delivers the company's signature quality sound in a cool-looking shell, with up to 8 hours of playtime on a charge. Every color is on sale now.

Marshall Bluetooth Speaker: was $600 was $399 @ Amazon

If you want a big, premium speaker, the Marshall Woburn Bluetooth speaker is one of the best you can get. it's portable, but a great option to pair with your turnable, too. The $200 is savings makes it even more attractive.

Black Friday speaker deals: What to expect

As we get closer to Black Friday, expect major discounts on Bluetooth speakers from JBL, UE and more. Meanwhile, smart speakers from brands like Amazon, Google and even Sonos could see savings of over $100, depending on the model. The deals will vary day-to-day, so keep it locked to Tom's Guide for the best Black Friday speaker deals.