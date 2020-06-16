Beats Studio 3 are $150 off in huge Father's Day deal

Dads love their music about as much as anything else, and a new Beats deal makes Father's Day a prime opportunity to let the dad in your life enjoy his music. Yes, one of our first big Father's Day sales is here, slashing then price of the Beats Studio 3.

Right now, Verizon's got Beats Studio 3 Wireless Headphones on sale for $199.99. This fantastic $149 price cut makes the Studio 3 cans — and their active noise cancelling — far more accessible to kids and spouses looking to buy their dad some silence.

Beats Studio 3 Wireless Headphones: was $349 now $199

The Studio3 are well designed, for a comfortable fit, and are rated for 20 hours of battery life, so dad can listen to all of Steely Dan (or whatever band he prefers)'s discography, and block out the chaos around him. This is their lowest price ever, and matches their Black Friday pricing.View Deal

The Beats Studio 3 provide a very comfy fit, decent active noice cancelling, and a surprisingly clean sound profile. Expect the standard Beats-audio mixing, as it's bass-forward, which makes them great for EDM and hip-hop. For tunes that aren't as bass-heavy, you might hear a little intrusive sound processing on the Studio3.

This price brings the Beats Studio 3's active noise cancelling to a more palatable price point. They blocked out some of the noise of a nearby construction crew, but they didn't eradicate all ambient sound. The Bose QuietComfort 35 II do better at ANC, but they cost $100 more, currently marked down to $299 at Amazon.

Still, we recommend these wireless noise cancelling headphones at this price, a fraction of their standard cost. Check out our best cheap headphone deals coverage for the best deals on buds and headphones.