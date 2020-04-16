Apple's Bose-killing headphones just confirmed with this huge advantage

Apple's new over-ear headphones will reportedly feature swappable pads and be offered in two different base models.

The iPhone maker is looking to dethrone Bose's best headphones title, with several recent leaks detailing a pair of over-ear cans with active noise cancellation. The latest rumor, which comes from Bloomberg, suggests the Apple first in-brand premium headphones will come in a high-fashion version and fitness-focused one.

Both will feature swappable ear pads and headphone padding, according to Bloomberg's sources.

The more elevated variant of the Apple headphones will be crafted of 'leather-like fabrics,' while the sportier pair should feature more 'breathable materials.' There are reports Apple's mysterious AirPods X is also for the fitness-minded, meaning it could be these Bose killers for all we know.

But the only Bose device with swappable parts in existence are the niche Bose Frames. Apple's plan, rather, is to use magnetics to make its over-ear headphones modular. The ear pads and headband padding will be replaceable, according to people who have seen prototypes.

Bloomberg's sources say the Apple headphones don a 'retro' aesthetic, complete with swiveling, oval-shaped ear cups joined to a headband by thin, metal arms. The arms supposedly extend from the top of the cans instead than the sides, meaning the pair will look nothing like the category-leading Bose 700.

Apple's first non-Beats-affiliated over-ear headphones could launch during the online WWDC 2020 event, where we expect to see the MacBook Air 2020, iOS 14 and more.

You ready for this? 👀Apple Over-Ear HeadphonesCodename: B515(Think Beats 700)$350Aimed for WWDCAirPods XCodename: B517For sports/running(think Beats X)~$200Aimed for Sept/Oct☝️ Probably what DigiTimes thought was “AirsPods Pro Lite”End goal: phase out Beats 🤫April 7, 2020

According to leaker Jon Prosser, the headphones will cost around $350, too. Prosser also rationalized that Apple's noise-cancelling headphones are a pivotal part of the company's efforts to phase out Beats by Dre branding, but Apple has since denied that rumor.