Apple TV Plus just gave cord cutters a reason to finally subscribe

Bundle on board! Apple TV Plus is now offering its first bundle, which includes both CBS All Access and Showtime, for $9.99 per month. Apple confirmed the news today in an official announcement that promotes the bundle as a two-for-one deal that represents at 50 percent savings for its subscribers.

Apple TV Plus costs $4.99 a month, for subscribers who aren't on a free trial. CBS All Access normally costs $9.99, while Showtime is priced at $10.99. Now, with this bundle, you can pay $14.99 to get all three, after a seven-day free trial.

"Apple TV+ gives you access to award-winning Apple Originals, with more high quality series and movies being added each month," said Eddy Cue, Apple’s senior vice president of Internet Software and Services. "This bundle is a big bonus for Apple TV+ subscribers, giving them the best of CBS and Showtime on the Apple TV app at a great value."

The bundle is compatible with Family Sharing, which allows up to six family members to access the same subscription without paying an extra fee.

Apple seems to be increasingly focused on bundling its services, like Apple TV Plus, Apple Music and Apple Arcade. The company is reportedly planning to launch a service bundle called Apple One this fall alongside its new hardware, including the iPhone 12 and Apple Watch 6.

Apple is still running a deal that gives a free year of Apple TV Plus to customers who purchase a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac, or iPod Touch 12.

As for Viacom, it's looking to increase its foothold in the streaming landscape like every other player. At the end of June, CBS All Access and Showtime reported it had 16.2 million customers, up 20 percent from three months prior. Viacom is reportedly planning to rebrand CBS All Access and add more content from its family of cable networks.

With the new bundle, a subscriber would have access to Apple TV Plus' originals, such as The Morning Show and Greyhound; CBS All Access library and originals, including Star Trek: Picard and The Good Fight; and Showtime's prestige dramas and comedies, like Billions and Shameless.

