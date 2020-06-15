Apple Card just made Macs, iPads and AirPods way more affordable

Last year, the Apple Card introduced an interest-free monthly payment plan for customers who used it to buy a new iPhone. Now, Apple Card customers can get 0% interest financing when purchasing Mac, iPad, AirPods, Apple TV, HomePod and select accessories and related products.

On Apple's April 30 earnings call, CEO Tim Cook teased the expansion of Apple Card's interest-free monthly payment plan to other products besides the iPhone, which can be financed over 24 months. The new financing options (available only in the U.S.) vary by product and offer shorter terms than the iPhone plan.

Macs and iPads offer a 12-month payment plan at 0% APR, while AirPods, Apple TV and HomePod have a 6-month payment plan. So, if you use the Apple Card to buy AirPods, which cost $249, the monthly cost would be $41.50 for six months (not including taxes). A 16-inch MacBook Pro would cost as low as $199.91 per month for 12 months.

To take advantage of the 0% interest financing, you must have an Apple Card. Then, when shopping at the Apple online store, select Apple Card Monthly Installments at checkout.

Some related accessories can also be financed. Eligible Mac-related accessories are the Pro Display XDR, Pro Stand, VESA Mount Adapter Kit for iMac Pro, Apple Afterburner Card and Leather Sleeves for MacBook Air and MacBook Pro. Eligible iPad accessories include the Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro, Apple Pencil, Smart Keyboard Folio for iPad Pro, Smart Keyboard for iPad and iPad Air, Smart Folios and Covers for iPad Pro and iPad.

The Apple Watch and iPod Touch cannot be financed at this time.

In addition to the interest-free payments, Apple Card users also earn the standard 3% Daily Cash for purchases through Apple.

Apple clearly hopes to entice more customers to enroll with Apple Card. And new financing options could also boost Apple's sales numbers, despite the coronavirus recession and continued unemployment across the country.

Apple also announced a graduation/back-to-school deal for students. Starting today, customers who purchase a Mac or iPad through Apple’s Education Store will get a free pair of AirPods.