Whoops! Android 11 accidentally revealed by Google

While Google may no longer be giving Android fun dessert-related names, it just gave us an tasty appetizer for its next mobile OS: Android 11.

Android Police (via Android Central ) caught a screenshot of a now removed web page on Google’s Android Developer Preview site referencing Android 11. There were no other functioning links on the page, but the screenshot still shows us some hints of what the new update will bring.

Android 11 should be revealed at Google I/O 2020, which starts May 12.

The major headings that can be seen in the image include behavior changes and new privacy features, but also foldable phones, biometrics, media, sharing and NNAPI (neural network API) support.

There’s not a lot of specifics to grab onto here, but it’s good to see that Google is concentrating efforts on areas that could really make a difference to smartphone owners — as well help develop the foldable phone category.

Google has already said that the Flex mode on the Galaxy Z Flip, which allows you to split the foldable phone's display into two halves when using various apps, will be coming to other Android phones. So it would be no surprise if this split-screen functionality were baked into Android 11.

For example, on the Galaxy Z Flip you can watch YouTube videos on the top part of the screen while browsing for other clips to watch in the bottom portion. And you can make Google Duo video calls on the top half of the screen while the controls occupy the bottom half.

As we wrote in our Android 10 review , Google brought a lot of new features to the table last year, such as Dark Theme, Smart Reply for messages and new location tools. But some of these functions were better executed than others. Hopefully Android 11 will bring us some much-needed refinements that will allow it to match iOS 13 ’s level of polish while still boasting many unique abilities as the the leaked page suggests.