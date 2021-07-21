It’s useful to know how to find coordinates on Google Maps. Sometimes an address just isn’t specific enough, or the location you’re looking for doesn’t have an address. When this happens, you can use the precise coordinates to locate a place.

Once you know how to find coordinates, you’ll also be able to share them with others to help them find a specific location — which could be very useful if you're camping somewhere off-grid, for instance, or meeting a group in a big open space.

The good news is that it's really easy to do, so read on and we’ll show you how to find coordinates on Google Maps, whether you’re using a desktop computer or a mobile device.

How to find coordinates on Google Maps: On your desktop

1. Open Google Maps.

(Image credit: Future)

2. Right click a location on the map.

3. The coordinates will appear at the top of the list. You can click on the coordinates to automatically copy them to your clipboard, then paste into an email or messaging app to share with others.

(Image credit: Future)

How to find coordinates on Google Maps: On iOS

1. Open the Google Maps app.

2. Touch and hold an area of the map.

(Image credit: Google)

3. A red icon (“pin”) will appear. Swipe up the “Dropped pin” menu at the bottom, and you’ll be able to see the coordinates. Again, you can now copy and paste as you wish.

(Image credit: Google)

How to find coordinates on Google Maps: On Android

1. Open the Google Maps app.

(Image credit: Google)

2. Touch and hold an area of the map.

3. A red icon (“pin”) will appear, and the coordinates will show in the search bar at the top of the screen. Copy and paste as needed.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

