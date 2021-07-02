The Apple AirPods and AirPods Pro come with brilliant-white charging cases, which have the downside of highlighting when they accumulate dust from your pocket or bag — and the glossy finish can be a magnet for fingerprints. Knowing how to clean an AirPods case is therefore vital for keeping its sheen intact.

All you need is one or two dry cloths and, if your case is particularly grubby, an alcohol-based cleaning solution; Apple recommends isopropyl alcohol. The main thing to remember is that you should avoid any wet cleaning agent from getting in the charging port, hinge crevices or charging contacts.

There are a few other missteps you should avoid when cleaning your AirPods case. Never, ever submerge or run it under water, as while the AirPods Pro earbuds have limited water resistance, the standard AirPods and both cases do not.

You should also avoid using abrasive materials, like scouring pads, to avoid scratching the case. Soft cloths are the way to go, so grab yours and follow the quick and easy steps below to clean your AirPods case without fuss.

How to clean an AirPods case

1. Remove your AirPods from the case. Using a dry lint-free or microfibre cloth, wipe the outside of the case until you’ve removed as much dirt or grease as possible.

(Image credit: Future)

2. For stubborn stains, dampen a soft, clean cloth with isopropyl alcohol or screen-cleaning solution and rub gently but firmly on the outside of the case. Don’t get the cloth too wet, and don’t let any liquid get inside the case’s charging port. Wipe down with a different dry cloth once clean.

(Image credit: Future)

3. To clean the inside of your AirPods case, only use a dry, lint-free or microfibre cloth. Fold up your cloth to clean inside the AirPod’s sockets; using a dry cloth will prevent any moisture from hitting the metal charging contacts.

(Image credit: Future)

By now your AirPods case should be shining like new. If you’re looking for how to clean AirPods themselves, this and other handy tips can be found in our main How to use AirPods guide.