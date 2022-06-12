The best MacBook Air 2022 alternatives for Windows users

The MacBook Air 2022 is almost here. Announced during WWDC 2022, the latest model of Apple’s popular laptop features notable improvements over the MacBook Air with M1, such as a better display, sharper camera and MagSafe support. The new laptop also packs the second-generation M2 processor, which promises to deliver stronger performance than its predecessor. As we said in our hands-on preview, the MacBook Air 2022 is a serious leap forward.

While the MacBook Air 2022 looks like it could be an overall better laptop than its 2020 counterpart, it may not be the notebook for everyone. It only supports a single external monitor and is pricier than past MacBook Air models, costing $1,199 for starters. The price alone could have folks, particularly Windows users, wondering what comparable laptops they can get instead.

To that end, we’ve selected a number of ultra-thin Windows laptops that are solid MacBook Air 2022 alternatives. Note that we’re focusing on machines in the same price range that excel at everyday computing, such as word processing and media consumption. Based on our testing, the M1 chip is on par (and in some cases better) than some Intel CPUs. We expect the same for M2.

But the average user Apple is targeting with the MacBook Air 2022 won’t need all that power, in most cases. Because of that, looking into a Windows laptop you can use for everyday tasks makes a lot of sense.

Here are the best MacBook Air 2022 alternatives.

Samsung Galaxy Book2 Pro 360

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

If you’re looking for something ultra-thin, then the Samsung Galaxy Book2 Pro 360 is about as thin as you can get. Despite its thinness, it doesn’t skimp on performance. The fact it’s one of the best 2-in-1 laptops is another plus since it can double as a tablet.

Here’s what we said about it in our Samsung Galaxy Book2 Pro 360 review: “The Samsung Galaxy Book2 Pro 360 is an ultra-thin 2-in-1 laptop that's tailor-made for people who are always on the go. Like last year's Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 360 , this iteration features a gorgeous AMOLED screen that's perfect for media consumption. It's also ideal for work thanks to its speedy performance.

“Though a Windows laptop at its core, the Samsung Galaxy Book2 Pro 360 comes loaded with a slew of Samsung software. This could be good or bad, depending on how invested you are in the Samsung ecosystem.

“Despite the middling webcam and Samsung bloatware, the Samsung Galaxy Book2 Pro 360 has a lot going for it and is a 2-in-1 we highly recommend to those who are in the market for a powerful, portable laptop that pairs nicely with Samsung devices.”

Dell XPS 13 (2020, 11th gen)

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

The Dell XPS 13 line has been a favorite of ours for years, so it was an easy choice to include it in this list. We could have gone with the impressive Dell XPS 13 OLED but selected the 2020 iteration since it’s closer in price to the MacBook Air 2022. But even though it’s an older laptop, it’s still one of the best you can find, and 11th Gen Intel CPUs still pack enough power to tackle all your day-to-day work tasks.

From our Dell XPS 13 (2020, 11th gen) review: “The Dell XPS 13 (11th Gen) largely makes the best laptop around even better, bringing even better speed and better graphics performance in most situations. That’s coupled with the many subtle improvements Dell already made to the XPS 13 this year, including a truly bezel-less InfinityEdge display and an even more comfortable keyboard and touchpad.

“However, a handful of performance quirks hold the XPS 13 back from being truly perfect. While its 11-hour battery will be more than enough for most folks, the 10th Gen XPS 13 lasted even longer. And our benchmark tests revealed some areas where Tiger Lake hasn’t quite delivered the kinds of gains we’d expect from a new generation.

“If you want even faster performance and batter battery life (and don’t mind switching to macOS), the new MacBook Air with Apple’s blazing M1 processor is well worth a look. But the latest XPS 13 still absolutely shines during everyday use, and remains the best Windows laptop you can buy today.”

Asus Zenbook 13 OLED

(Image credit: Future)

If you’re looking for a more affordable laptop, the Asus Zenbook 13 OLED is worth considering. Not only does it deliver excellent value, it also offers great performance, remarkable battery life and a beautiful OLED display for under $1k.

Here's what we said about it in our Asus Zenbook 13 OLED review: “There's a new model of Asus Zenbook on the market sporting a vibrant OLED display and the latest CPUs from Intel and AMD, but the real kicker is the price: it starts at just $800, making this quite likely the cheapest OLED-equipped laptop around, and one of the best 13-inch laptops you can buy — and indeed, one of the best laptops period.

“At that price you might worry that you're sacrificing performance, battery life or build quality, but after spending a few weeks reviewing an AMD-equipped Asus Zenbook 13 OLED ($799 to start, $899 as reviewed) I'm pleased to report that you have nothing to worry about. While there are a few drawbacks, overall this is an excellent laptop that should stand you in good stead for both work and play.

“Sure, the speakers aren't amazing, the webcam leaves something to be desired, and there's no headphone jack, but these are stumbling blocks you can work around. If you need a zippy little ultraportable with a great screen that will last you all day long, you can't do better than the OLED-equipped Asus Zenbook 13 at this price.”

Microsoft Surface Laptop 4

(Image credit: Future)

The Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 is one of the closest things the company makes to a flagship Windows laptop. This 2021 addition to the Surface Laptop line packs premium components into a svelte chassis, and it comes with a clean Windows 10 install that's bloatware-free. Of course, you can always upgrade to Windows 11.

Here’s what we thought about in our Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 review: “The Surface Laptop 4 improves on the Surface Laptop 3 in many ways, offering Windows fans a bloatware-free ultraportable with premium components packed inside a beautiful, lightweight chassis.

“While I’d have liked to see Microsoft attempt some more significant changes to the Surface Laptop formula, the excellent speakers, improved battery life, and under-the-hood upgrades make the Surface Laptop 4 one of the best Windows laptops you can buy — and a serious contender for a spot among the best laptops on the market.

“We already have a laundry list of changes we’d like to see in a sequel (thinner bezels, a better webcam, Thunderbolt 4 support and more ports in general), but the Surface Laptop 4’s tall screen, comfortable keyboard and svelte, sturdy design make it a great choice for anyone looking to get work done around the house or out at the coffee shop.”