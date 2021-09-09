Best microwave sales and deals in September 2021

A microwave isn’t something that you often replace, but when you do, you want to get it right. With daily use, you want one which delivers the best results, especially when your meals depend on it. You don’t necessarily have to spend the big bucks to get the best deals either, but microwaves can look so similar that it’s difficult to tell which are worth your investment.

That’s why we’ve taken the time to find the best microwave sales on offer. From Best Buy to The Home Depot to Wayfair, we’ve scoured the market to find the best out there. Whether you’re shopping on a budget or want a microwave with all of the bells and whistles, there’s one here to suit every kitchen. Here are the best microwave deals you can find right now.

Today’s best microwave sales

Insignia 1.1 Cu. Ft. Microwave: was $99 now $69 @ Best Buy

If you're shopping on a tight budget, grab this bargain while you can. This Insignia countertop microwave features six preprogrammed settings including popcorn, potato, pizza, frozen vegetables, beverage and dinner plate. Plus, the power is adjustable up to 1000 watts. Available in black, this microwave will easily blend into most kitchens.

LG Neochef 0.9 Cu. Ft. Compact Microwave: was $159 now $139 @ Best Buy

This microwave is a great deal because it offers a premium and yet compact design, measuring just 11 x 18 x 14.5 inches. It features a stainless steel exterior with touchscreen controls and an LED display. The interior light makes it easy to keep an eye on your food, and if there's any mess, it features an 'EasyClean Anti-Bacterial Coating' which is quick to wipe down. It also comes with a 10 year warranty.

Whirlpool WMH53521HZ: was $568 now $494 @ Appliances Connection

This is the best choice if you're after an over the range microwave. It comes with a huge 2.1 cubic feet capacity and sensory cooking abilities, which means it will adjust the time and temperature as your meal cooks for the best result. It can also steam cook if you're interested in healthy dishes. No chemicals are required to clean the interior, thanks to the 'CleanRelease' non stick coating. It also comes with a cooking rack to give you two levels.

Nostalgia Retro 19.5” 0.9 Cu. Ft. Countertop Microwave: was $179 now $124 @ Wayfair

This microwave is a great deal for those who want a little more color and style. Its retro design gives it an attractive appearance, but it still comes with some of the latest features. This includes eight preprogrammed cooking settings, such as popcorn, pizza and potatoes, and five power levels, up to 900 watts. An internal light makes it easy to see inside and it also offers 'Multi-Sequence Cooking,' which lets you combine up to four cooking sequences for tricky recipes.

GE Appliances 17.3125” 0.7 Cu. Ft. Microwave: was $158 now $92 @ Wayfair

This countertop microwave from GE Appliances features a petite 0.7 cubic feet capacity, making it a great purchase for those who are short on space. It comes with three preprogrammed settings: popcorn, beverage and potato, as well as auto and timed defrost settings which can handle up to six pounds of meat. The power is adjustable up to 700 watts. Only the black finish is currently in stock so grab one while you can!