Walmart Black Friday sale is here — I've handpicked the 29 best sales from $5
Walmart Black Friday deals continue with huge savings on TVs, apparel, toys and more
Black Friday deals are underway. Walmart already started rolling out early Black Friday deals in its special sale last week, and even though they're no longer advertised on Walmart's homepage, a bunch of the best discounts are still up for grabs. Plus, new deals are appearing every day in the lead up to the biggest retail holiday of the year.
For example, the Apple Watch Series 10 (GPS/42mm) is on sale for $349 at Walmart. This is the best smartwatch we've tested, and it's on sale for a $50 discount. If you're looking for a gift for an iPhone user, there's nothing better. You can also get our choice for the best headphones, the Sony WH-1000XM5 on sale for $288 at Walmart ($112 off.) Their excellent sound quality and top-notch active noise canceling capabilities make them ideal if you're traveling over the holidays.
Check out the early Black Friday deals I'd get at Walmart below. For more, see our Walmart promo codes page and check out the best Black Friday phone deals too.
Quick Links
- shop all Walmart early Black Friday deals
- Seasonal decor savings: deals from $5
- Crocs sale: deals from $15
- Nintendo Switch games/accessories: deals from $19
- Canon PIXMA TR4722 Wireless Printer: was $99 now $59
- JBL Flip 6 Bluetooth Speaker: was $129 now $79
- Smart TVs: deals from $108
- Sony WH-1000XM5: was $399 now $288
- Apple Watch 10 (GPS/42mm): was $399 now $349
- Xbox Series X 1TB Digital Edition: was $599 now $489
- LG 55" B3 4K OLED TV: was $1,198 now $798
- 13-inch MacBook Air (M1/256GB): was $699 now $649
- Asus TUF 17.3" Gaming Laptop: was $1,699 now $1,299
Editor's Choice
Walmart Plus: was $98 now $49/year @ Walmart
Save 50% Walmart Plus is a subscription service from Walmart. Priced at $98 per year (or $12.95/month), it's now on sale for just $49/year. This deal is available to new members only. Membership includes perks like unlimited free delivery on more than 160,000 items as well as fuel discounts at more than 2,000 Walmart and Murphy USA fuel stations. The latest perk includes five free months of Apple Music.
Seasonal decor savings: deals from $5 @ Walmart
If you're prepping for Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Year (who isn't?), Walmart has your back with loads of holiday decor on sale from $5.
Crocs sale: deals from $15 @ Walmart
From classic Crocs to sandals, Walmart has various Crocs for men, women, and children on sale. Amazon has a similar sale on, so I recommend checking both sites to see which sale has the style you want.
Price check: from $19 @ Amazon
The 2022 iPad features a large 10.9-inch (2360 x 1640) screen, A14 Bionic CPU, 12MP rear/front cameras, USB-C connectivity, and Magic Keyboard Folio ($249) support. In our iPad 2022 review, we said it delivers almost everything you could want in a modern tablet.
The Apple Watch 10 boasts a thinner/lighter design, faster charging, and a new FDA-authorized sleep apnea detection feature. Other new key features include 30% more screen area, rounded corners, and a first-ever wide angle OLED display. In our Apple Watch 10 review we said the optimized watchOS 11 experience and faster charging are worthwhile and make this the Apple Watch to get for most people.
Price check: $349 @ Amazon
Best value! The LG B3 is a mid-tier OLED TV featuring over 8.3 million self-lit pixels for rich contrast and vibrant colors. For gamers, this TV has a 120Hz refresh rate, Game Optimizer features and HDMI 2.1 support. Dolby Vision, HDR10, HLG and Dolby Atmos support is also included. In our LG B3 OLED review, we said the Editor's Choice TV is an amazing value and stands up astonishingly well against other mid-tier OLEDs. Just note that the newer LG B4 OLED is now available.
Price check: sold out @ Amazon
Appliance sale: up to $500 off @ Walmart
Get huge savings up to $500 on select appliances at Walmart. From refrigerators and washing machines to ovens and air conditioners, don't miss out on these savings from brands like Frigidaire, GE, Dyson and more.
TVs
Smart TVs: deals from $108 @ Walmart
Walmart has a massive sale on smart TVs. The sale includes TVs from brands like TCL, Hisense, JVC and Walmart's own Onn brand. After discount, prices start as low as $108. Keep in mind that there are a few 1080p sets included in the sale. I recommend sticking with 4K resolution as the price difference isn't all that great.
The new TCL Q5 4K QLED TV is a budget TV with plenty of great features. It offers Dolby Vision/HDR10+/HDR10/HLG support, DTS Virtual: X audio, built-in Chromecast and Amazon Alexa/Google Assistant compatibility. Although the display is just 60Hz natively, Game Accelerator 120 allows for 120Hz VRR at a lower resolution.
If you want a new TV but don't want to overspend, the Hisense U8N Mini-LED TV offers an unbelievable price-to-performance ratio. In addition to its Mini-LED panel, it also offers beautiful contrast and colors as well as support for a 144Hz refresh rate, VRR, ALLM, Dolby Vision Atmos and AMD FreeSync Premium Pro. In our Hisense U8N review we said the Editor's Choice TV is one of the best mini-LED TVs you can buy.
Price check: $699 @ Best Buy
This massive 98 inch TV is still pricey, don't get me wrong — but you're snagging epic savings in this amazing deal. The TCL Q6 has crystal-clear 4K resolution, Dolby Visual, QLED Pro display and 4 HDMI ports. There's also Wi-Fi for smart home connection with Alexa, Apple HomeKit and Google Assistant.
Price check: $1,598 @ Amazon
At a whopping 100 inches, the Hisense U76N ULED is a monster to behold. It leverages some exciting new specs, most tantalizing of all being gaming-centric proponents like a 144Hz refresh rate and Dolby Vision Gaming support for cinematic experiences at over 60fps. Several other enhancements, like WiFi 6e, Google TV OS and IMAX Enhanced make it the perfect entertainment solution and an utter steal.
Price check: $1,799 @ Best Buy
Headphones and speakers
Our JBL Flip 6 review said this speaker balances compact size with impressive audio quality, and it's also fully waterproof and dust-resistant. It packs 12 hours of battery on a full charge. Its pleasantly rich bass is one of its biggest advantages, and its upgraded Bluetooth connectivity shouldn't be overlooked either. Overall, it's an impressive update to one of the most popular portable speakers on the market.
Price check: $79 @ Amazon
The Pulse series is JBL's waterproof speaker range with an IPX7 durability rating, meaning this is a perfect speaker for taking to pool parties. While the 4 isn't the newest version, it still holds up well, with awesome JBL sound quality and PartyBoost, meaning you can pair up multiple JBL speakers for even more power.
The Sony WF-1000XM5 top our list of the best wireless earbuds on the market. In our Sony WF-1000XM5 Earbuds review, we said they have some of the strongest active noise canceling around, outstanding sound quality and a great companion app. Getting the best fit can be a bit hit and miss, but once achieved, the performance with LDAC sources is spectacular.
Price check: $249 @ Amazon
The XM5 are Sony's premium noise-cancelling headphones and our pick for the best headphones on the market. In our Sony WH-1000XM5 review we said the large, over-ear cushions are incredibly comfortable and the active noise cancellation is excellent. Plus, these amazing headphones still give you up to 40 hours of battery life.
These headphones bring clear sound quality, spatial audio, and high-end comfort. In our Bose QC Ultra Headphones review, we said they replace the Bose 700 as the new flagship model, and combine class-leading active noise canceling with intuitive features and universal spatial audio to deliver one of the most engaging, peaceful listening experiences money can buy.
Price check: $329 @ Amazon
Gaming
Nintendo Switch games/accessories: deals from $19 @ Walmart
Walmart is offering big discounts on Nintendo Switch games and accessories. The sale includes Super Mario RPG, Mario + Rabbids, FC24 and more.
After putting this controller to the test in our Xbox Elite Series 2 Wireless Controller review, we determined that it's one of the best pads for Xbox and PC gaming. It offers a premium design, interchangeable thumbsticks, and programmable back paddles. Not to mention with a 40-hour battery life, you can game all day (and night) without needing to recharge.
The Xbox Series X Digital Edition is on sale for $489 for Walmart Plus members. Although there's no disc drive for physical games, you get access to all the best Xbox games, with 1TB of storage on board and two controllers in this bundle.
Laptops
Save a whopping $600 off the Lenovo V15 G2, which comes with an Intel Celeron N4500 CPU, Intel UHD graphics, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of SSD storage. The 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) anti-glare display is great for most multitasking chores, and the Windows 11 OS comes with added protection against phishing and malware attacks. In short, it’s a basic machine at a an excellent price.
It's no longer Apple's flagship, but the MacBook Air M1 offers solid performance, especially compared to other laptops at this price. In our MacBook Air M1 review, we found that its perfomance never stuttered thanks to the M1 chip. Perhaps even more impressive is the all-day 14-hour battery life. You also get a 13.3-inch Retina display, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD.
Asus TUF Gaming (17.3-inch): was $1,699 now $1,299 @ Walmart
Save $399 off this powerful gaming laptop, which comes with an Intel Core i7-13620H CPU, GeForce RTX 4070 graphics, 16GB of RAM and 1TB of SSD storage. You get plenty of ports (HDMI 2.1, Thunderbolt 4, USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C), and the 17.3-inch (2560 x 1440) anti-glare screen is perfect for extended gaming sessions — or movie night!
Home
If you want an affordable K-Cup pod coffee maker in a compact package, this deal is great for you. This coffee maker features a 36-oz. reservoir and can brew back-to-back coffee, so everyone can get their caffeine hit fast. It's now at an all-time price low.
You can't go wrong with this all-in-one printer that is compact and versatile. It will take care of all your at-home printing needs with its wireless connectivity to laptops, tablets and smartphones. The tray holds up to 100 sheets of paper and it produces both sharp black text and colorful prints.
If you’re just dabbling in the world of pressure cookers and are not sure where to start, check out this deal on an entry-level Instant Pot pressure cooker. We put it to the test in our Instant Pot Rio review, and we loved its ease of use and versatility.
Get cooking with the versatile 4-in-1 cooker that makes anything possible. This one machine can replace up to 8 kitchen tools and appliances and it can cook up to 30% faster than a conventional oven. The cooking capacity is pretty impressive, as well. You'll be able to make chili for up to 20 people, 9 pounds of spaghetti and meatballs, or enough pulled pork for 30 sliders.
Premium coffee machines have come down in price quite a bit in recent years. But even considering that budget-friendly trend, this Geek Chef model at Walmart stands out as an especially great deal. Packed with enough features to put Starbucks to shame, the espresso and cappuccino latte maker will make those costly coffee runs a thing of the past.
If you want a stylish, tilt-head stand mixer to suit your kitchen this is an excellent deal. With a 4.5 qt capacity, it's large enough to bake up to 8 dozen cookies in a single batch. A powerful mixer, it has 10 speeds to quickly whisk, mix, beat and whip up a storm. It also comes with silver coated flat beater, dough hook and 6-wire metal whip. Get baking with this great deal.
