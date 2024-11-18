Walmart Black Friday sale is here — I've handpicked the 29 best sales from $5

Deals
By
published

Walmart Black Friday deals continue with huge savings on TVs, apparel, toys and more

Walmart Black Friday deals
(Image credit: Shutterstock)
Jump to:

Black Friday deals are underway. Walmart already started rolling out early Black Friday deals in its special sale last week, and even though they're no longer advertised on Walmart's homepage, a bunch of the best discounts are still up for grabs. Plus, new deals are appearing every day in the lead up to the biggest retail holiday of the year.

For example, the Apple Watch Series 10 (GPS/42mm) is on sale for $349 at Walmart. This is the best smartwatch we've tested, and it's on sale for a $50 discount. If you're looking for a gift for an iPhone user, there's nothing better. You can also get our choice for the best headphones, the Sony WH-1000XM5 on sale for $288 at Walmart ($112 off.) Their excellent sound quality and top-notch active noise canceling capabilities make them ideal if you're traveling over the holidays.

Check out the early Black Friday deals I'd get at Walmart below. For more, see our Walmart promo codes page and check out the best Black Friday phone deals too.

Quick Links

Editor's Choice

Walmart Plus: was $98 now $49/year @ WalmartSave 50%

Walmart Plus: was $98 now $49/year @ Walmart
Save 50% Walmart Plus is a subscription service from Walmart. Priced at $98 per year (or $12.95/month), it's now on sale for just $49/year. This deal is available to new members only. Membership includes perks like unlimited free delivery on more than 160,000 items as well as fuel discounts at more than 2,000 Walmart and Murphy USA fuel stations. The latest perk includes five free months of Apple Music.

Read more
View Deal
Seasonal decor savings: deals from $5 @ Walmart

Seasonal decor savings: deals from $5 @ Walmart
If you're prepping for Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Year (who isn't?), Walmart has your back with loads of holiday decor on sale from $5.

Read more
View Deal
Crocs sale: deals from $15 @ WalmartPrice check: from $19 @ Amazon

Crocs sale: deals from $15 @ Walmart
From classic Crocs to sandals, Walmart has various Crocs for men, women, and children on sale. Amazon has a similar sale on, so I recommend checking both sites to see which sale has the style you want.
Price check: from $19 @ Amazon

Read more
View Deal
Apple 10.9" iPad 2022 (WiFi/64GB)
Apple 10.9" iPad 2022 (WiFi/64GB): was $449 now $331 at Walmart

The 2022 iPad features a large 10.9-inch (2360 x 1640) screen, A14 Bionic CPU, 12MP rear/front cameras, USB-C connectivity, and Magic Keyboard Folio ($249) support. In our iPad 2022 review, we said it delivers almost everything you could want in a modern tablet.

Read more
View Deal
Apple Watch Series 10
Apple Watch Series 10: was $399 now $349 at Walmart

The Apple Watch 10 boasts a thinner/lighter design, faster charging, and a new FDA-authorized sleep apnea detection feature. Other new key features include 30% more screen area, rounded corners, and a first-ever wide angle OLED display. In our Apple Watch 10 review we said the optimized watchOS 11 experience and faster charging are worthwhile and make this the Apple Watch to get for most people.
Price check: $349 @ Amazon

Read more
View Deal
LG 55" B3 4K OLED TV
LG 55" B3 4K OLED TV: was $1,199 now $798 at Walmart

Best value! The LG B3 is a mid-tier OLED TV featuring over 8.3 million self-lit pixels for rich contrast and vibrant colors. For gamers, this TV has a 120Hz refresh rate, Game Optimizer features and HDMI 2.1 support. Dolby Vision, HDR10, HLG and Dolby Atmos support is also included. In our LG B3 OLED review, we said the Editor's Choice TV is an amazing value and stands up astonishingly well against other mid-tier OLEDs. Just note that the newer LG B4 OLED is now available.
Price check: sold out @ Amazon

Read more
View Deal
Appliance sale: up to $500 off @ Walmart

Appliance sale: up to $500 off @ Walmart
Get huge savings up to $500 on select appliances at Walmart. From refrigerators and washing machines to ovens and air conditioners, don't miss out on these savings from brands like Frigidaire, GE, Dyson and more.

Read more
View Deal

TVs

Smart TVs: deals from $108 @ Walmart

Smart TVs: deals from $108 @ Walmart
Walmart has a massive sale on smart TVs. The sale includes TVs from brands like TCL, Hisense, JVC and Walmart's own Onn brand. After discount, prices start as low as $108. Keep in mind that there are a few 1080p sets included in the sale. I recommend sticking with 4K resolution as the price difference isn't all that great.

Read more
View Deal
TCL 43" Q5 4K QLED TV
TCL 43" Q5 4K QLED TV: was $278 now $198 at Walmart

The new TCL Q5 4K QLED TV is a budget TV with plenty of great features. It offers Dolby Vision/HDR10+/HDR10/HLG support, DTS Virtual: X audio, built-in Chromecast and Amazon Alexa/Google Assistant compatibility. Although the display is just 60Hz natively, Game Accelerator 120 allows for 120Hz VRR at a lower resolution.

Read more
View Deal
Hisense 55" U8N Mini-LED 4K TV
Hisense 55" U8N Mini-LED 4K TV: was $999 now $698 at Walmart

If you want a new TV but don't want to overspend, the Hisense U8N Mini-LED TV offers an unbelievable price-to-performance ratio. In addition to its Mini-LED panel, it also offers beautiful contrast and colors as well as support for a 144Hz refresh rate, VRR, ALLM, Dolby Vision Atmos and AMD FreeSync Premium Pro. In our Hisense U8N review we said the Editor's Choice TV is one of the best mini-LED TVs you can buy.
Price check: $699 @ Best Buy

Read more
View Deal
TCL 98" Q6 4K TV
TCL 98" Q6 4K TV: was $1,999 now $1,598 at Walmart

This massive 98 inch TV is still pricey, don't get me wrong — but you're snagging epic savings in this amazing deal. The TCL Q6 has crystal-clear 4K resolution, Dolby Visual, QLED Pro display and 4 HDMI ports. There's also Wi-Fi for smart home connection with Alexa, Apple HomeKit and Google Assistant.
Price check: $1,598 @ Amazon

Read more
View Deal
Hisense U76N ULED 4K TV
Hisense U76N ULED 4K TV: was $2,998 now $1,798 at Walmart

At a whopping 100 inches, the Hisense U76N ULED is a monster to behold. It leverages some exciting new specs, most tantalizing of all being gaming-centric proponents like a 144Hz refresh rate and Dolby Vision Gaming support for cinematic experiences at over 60fps. Several other enhancements, like WiFi 6e, Google TV OS and IMAX Enhanced make it the perfect entertainment solution and an utter steal.
Price check: $1,799 @ Best Buy

Read more
View Deal

Headphones and speakers

JBL Flip 6
JBL Flip 6: was $129 now $79 at Walmart

Our JBL Flip 6 review said this speaker balances compact size with impressive audio quality, and it's also fully waterproof and dust-resistant. It packs 12 hours of battery on a full charge. Its pleasantly rich bass is one of its biggest advantages, and its upgraded Bluetooth connectivity shouldn't be overlooked either. Overall, it's an impressive update to one of the most popular portable speakers on the market.
Price check: $79 @ Amazon

Read more
View Deal
JBL Pulse 4
JBL Pulse 4: was $249 now $199 at Walmart

The Pulse series is JBL's waterproof speaker range with an IPX7 durability rating, meaning this is a perfect speaker for taking to pool parties. While the 4 isn't the newest version, it still holds up well, with awesome JBL sound quality and PartyBoost, meaning you can pair up multiple JBL speakers for even more power.

Read more
View Deal
Sony WF-1000XM5 Earbuds
Sony WF-1000XM5 Earbuds: was $299 now $221 at Walmart

The Sony WF-1000XM5 top our list of the best wireless earbuds on the market. In our Sony WF-1000XM5 Earbuds review, we said they have some of the strongest active noise canceling around, outstanding sound quality and a great companion app. Getting the best fit can be a bit hit and miss, but once achieved, the performance with LDAC sources is spectacular.
Price check: $249 @ Amazon

Read more
View Deal
Sony WH-1000XM5
Sony WH-1000XM5: was $399 now $288 at Walmart

The XM5 are Sony's premium noise-cancelling headphones and our pick for the best headphones on the market. In our Sony WH-1000XM5 review we said the large, over-ear cushions are incredibly comfortable and the active noise cancellation is excellent. Plus, these amazing headphones still give you up to 40 hours of battery life.

Read more
View Deal
Bose QuietComfort Ultra
Bose QuietComfort Ultra: was $429 now $329 at Walmart

These headphones bring clear sound quality, spatial audio, and high-end comfort. In our Bose QC Ultra Headphones review, we said they replace the Bose 700 as the new flagship model, and combine class-leading active noise canceling with intuitive features and universal spatial audio to deliver one of the most engaging, peaceful listening experiences money can buy. 
Price check: $329 @ Amazon

Read more
View Deal

Gaming

Nintendo Switch games/accessories: deals from $19 @ Walmart

Nintendo Switch games/accessories: deals from $19 @ Walmart
Walmart is offering big discounts on Nintendo Switch games and accessories. The sale includes Super Mario RPG, Mario + Rabbids, FC24 and more.

Read more
View Deal
Xbox Elite Series 2 Wireless Controller
Xbox Elite Series 2 Wireless Controller: was $179 now $106 at Walmart

After putting this controller to the test in our Xbox Elite Series 2 Wireless Controller review, we determined that it's one of the best pads for Xbox and PC gaming. It offers a premium design, interchangeable thumbsticks, and programmable back paddles. Not to mention with a 40-hour battery life, you can game all day (and night) without needing to recharge.

Read more
View Deal
Xbox Series X 1TB Digital Edition
Xbox Series X 1TB Digital Edition: was $599 now $489 at Walmart

The Xbox Series X Digital Edition is on sale for $489 for Walmart Plus members. Although there's no disc drive for physical games, you get access to all the best Xbox games, with 1TB of storage on board and two controllers in this bundle.

Read more
View Deal

Laptops

Lenovo V15 G2 15.6" Laptop
Lenovo V15 G2 15.6" Laptop: was $999 now $369 at Amazon US

Save a whopping $600 off the Lenovo V15 G2, which comes with an Intel Celeron N4500 CPU, Intel UHD graphics, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of SSD storage. The 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) anti-glare display is great for most multitasking chores, and the Windows 11 OS comes with added protection against phishing and malware attacks. In short, it’s a basic machine at a an excellent price.

Read more
View Deal
Apple 13-inch MacBook Air (M1/256GB)
Apple 13-inch MacBook Air (M1/256GB): was $699 now $649 at Walmart

It's no longer Apple's flagship, but the MacBook Air M1 offers solid performance, especially compared to other laptops at this price. In our MacBook Air M1 review, we found that its perfomance never stuttered thanks to the M1 chip. Perhaps even more impressive is the all-day 14-hour battery life. You also get a 13.3-inch Retina display, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD.

Read more
View Deal
Asus TUF Gaming Laptop 17.3"
Asus TUF Gaming Laptop 17.3": was $1,699 now $1,299 at Walmart

Asus TUF Gaming (17.3-inch): was $1,699 now $1,299 @ Walmart
Save $399 off this powerful gaming laptop, which comes with an Intel Core i7-13620H CPU, GeForce RTX 4070 graphics, 16GB of RAM and 1TB of SSD storage. You get plenty of ports (HDMI 2.1, Thunderbolt 4, USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C), and the 17.3-inch (2560 x 1440) anti-glare screen is perfect for extended gaming sessions — or movie night!

Read more
View Deal

Home

Keurig K-Express Essentials Coffee Maker
Keurig K-Express Essentials Coffee Maker: was $59 now $29 at Walmart

If you want an affordable K-Cup pod coffee maker in a compact package, this deal is great for you. This coffee maker features a 36-oz. reservoir and can brew back-to-back coffee, so everyone can get their caffeine hit fast. It's now at an all-time price low.

Read more
View Deal
Canon PIXMA TR4722 All-in-One Wireless InkJet Printer
Canon PIXMA TR4722 All-in-One Wireless InkJet Printer: was $99 now $59 at Walmart

You can't go wrong with this all-in-one printer that is compact and versatile. It will take care of all your at-home printing needs with its wireless connectivity to laptops, tablets and smartphones. The tray holds up to 100 sheets of paper and it produces both sharp black text and colorful prints.

Read more
View Deal
Instant Pot Rio 6QT
Instant Pot Rio 6QT: was $89 now $79 at Walmart

If you’re just dabbling in the world of pressure cookers and are not sure where to start, check out this deal on an entry-level Instant Pot pressure cooker. We put it to the test in our Instant Pot Rio review, and we loved its ease of use and versatility.

Read more
View Deal
Ninja Foodi Possible Cooker
Ninja Foodi Possible Cooker: was $119 now $98 at Walmart

Get cooking with the versatile 4-in-1 cooker that makes anything possible. This one machine can replace up to 8 kitchen tools and appliances and it can cook up to 30% faster than a conventional oven. The cooking capacity is pretty impressive, as well. You'll be able to make chili for up to 20 people, 9 pounds of spaghetti and meatballs, or enough pulled pork for 30 sliders.

Read more
View Deal
Geek Chef Espresso Machine Coffee Maker
Geek Chef Espresso Machine Coffee Maker: was $169 now $99 at Walmart

Premium coffee machines have come down in price quite a bit in recent years. But even considering that budget-friendly trend, this Geek Chef model at Walmart stands out as an especially great deal. Packed with enough features to put Starbucks to shame, the espresso and cappuccino latte maker will make those costly coffee runs a thing of the past.

Read more
View Deal
KitchenAid Deluxe 4.5 Qt. Tilt-head Stand Mixer
KitchenAid Deluxe 4.5 Qt. Tilt-head Stand Mixer: was $359 now $259 at Walmart

If you want a stylish, tilt-head stand mixer to suit your kitchen this is an excellent deal. With a 4.5 qt capacity, it's large enough to bake up to 8 dozen cookies in a single batch. A powerful mixer, it has 10 speeds to quickly whisk, mix, beat and whip up a storm. It also comes with silver coated flat beater, dough hook and 6-wire metal whip. Get baking with this great deal.

Read more
View Deal
TOPICS
Millie Davis-Williams
Millie Davis-Williams

Millie is a Deals writer at Tom's Guide specializing in deals content. She also covers the latest tech news and and creates how-to articles about everything from phones, streaming devices, and headphones to apps and video games. In her spare time, she enjoys reading, gaming on her Nintendo Switch and creating digital art. 