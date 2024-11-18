Walmart Black Friday sale is here — I've handpicked the 29 best sales from $5

Black Friday deals are underway. Walmart already started rolling out early Black Friday deals in its special sale last week, and even though they're no longer advertised on Walmart's homepage, a bunch of the best discounts are still up for grabs. Plus, new deals are appearing every day in the lead up to the biggest retail holiday of the year.

For example, the Apple Watch Series 10 (GPS/42mm) is on sale for $349 at Walmart. This is the best smartwatch we've tested, and it's on sale for a $50 discount. If you're looking for a gift for an iPhone user, there's nothing better. You can also get our choice for the best headphones, the Sony WH-1000XM5 on sale for $288 at Walmart ($112 off.) Their excellent sound quality and top-notch active noise canceling capabilities make them ideal if you're traveling over the holidays.

Check out the early Black Friday deals I'd get at Walmart below. For more, see our Walmart promo codes page and check out the best Black Friday phone deals too.

Editor's Choice

Walmart Plus: was $98 now $49/year @ Walmart

Save 50% Walmart Plus is a subscription service from Walmart. Priced at $98 per year (or $12.95/month), it's now on sale for just $49/year. This deal is available to new members only. Membership includes perks like unlimited free delivery on more than 160,000 items as well as fuel discounts at more than 2,000 Walmart and Murphy USA fuel stations. The latest perk includes five free months of Apple Music. Read more ▼

Seasonal decor savings: deals from $5 @ Walmart

If you're prepping for Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Year (who isn't?), Walmart has your back with loads of holiday decor on sale from $5. Read more ▼

Crocs sale: deals from $15 @ Walmart

From classic Crocs to sandals, Walmart has various Crocs for men, women, and children on sale. Amazon has a similar sale on, so I recommend checking both sites to see which sale has the style you want.

Price check: from $19 @ Amazon Read more ▼

Appliance sale: up to $500 off @ Walmart

Get huge savings up to $500 on select appliances at Walmart. From refrigerators and washing machines to ovens and air conditioners, don't miss out on these savings from brands like Frigidaire, GE, Dyson and more. Read more ▼

TVs

Smart TVs: deals from $108 @ Walmart

Walmart has a massive sale on smart TVs. The sale includes TVs from brands like TCL, Hisense, JVC and Walmart's own Onn brand. After discount, prices start as low as $108. Keep in mind that there are a few 1080p sets included in the sale. I recommend sticking with 4K resolution as the price difference isn't all that great. Read more ▼

Headphones and speakers

JBL Pulse 4: was $249 now $199 at Walmart The Pulse series is JBL's waterproof speaker range with an IPX7 durability rating, meaning this is a perfect speaker for taking to pool parties. While the 4 isn't the newest version, it still holds up well, with awesome JBL sound quality and PartyBoost, meaning you can pair up multiple JBL speakers for even more power. Read more ▼

Gaming

Nintendo Switch games/accessories: deals from $19 @ Walmart

Walmart is offering big discounts on Nintendo Switch games and accessories. The sale includes Super Mario RPG, Mario + Rabbids, FC24 and more. Read more ▼

Laptops

Lenovo V15 G2 15.6" Laptop: was $999 now $369 at Amazon US Save a whopping $600 off the Lenovo V15 G2, which comes with an Intel Celeron N4500 CPU, Intel UHD graphics, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of SSD storage. The 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) anti-glare display is great for most multitasking chores, and the Windows 11 OS comes with added protection against phishing and malware attacks. In short, it’s a basic machine at a an excellent price. Read more ▼

Home

Ninja Foodi Possible Cooker: was $119 now $98 at Walmart Get cooking with the versatile 4-in-1 cooker that makes anything possible. This one machine can replace up to 8 kitchen tools and appliances and it can cook up to 30% faster than a conventional oven. The cooking capacity is pretty impressive, as well. You'll be able to make chili for up to 20 people, 9 pounds of spaghetti and meatballs, or enough pulled pork for 30 sliders. Read more ▼

Geek Chef Espresso Machine Coffee Maker: was $169 now $99 at Walmart Premium coffee machines have come down in price quite a bit in recent years. But even considering that budget-friendly trend, this Geek Chef model at Walmart stands out as an especially great deal. Packed with enough features to put Starbucks to shame, the espresso and cappuccino latte maker will make those costly coffee runs a thing of the past. Read more ▼