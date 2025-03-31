Nintendo Switch 2 Direct live — how to watch, and latest updates

The lid is set to be lifted on the Nintendo Switch 2. After years of rumors and speculation, and an official reveal video back in January that left us with a bunch of questions, the Nintendo Direct dedicated to Nintendo Switch 2 is almost here.

Scheduled for Wednesday, April 2, this reveal event promises to fill in the numerous blanks that still shroud the Switch 2 in mystery. Of course, the biggest details we’re expecting are a confirmed release date and the all-important price. Rumors tip the console for a June launch and $399 price. And Switch 2 pre-orders could go live following the conclusion of the Direct.

Nintendo Switch 2 games are also expected to be revealed during the showcase. We already know a new Mario Kart is heading to the second-generation Switch, but could the long-rumored follow-up to Super Mario Odyssey appear? And what about other popular Nintendo franchises like The Legend of Zelda, Pokémon, Splatoon and Super Smash Bros.?

The Nintendo Switch 2 Direct promises the answers we’ve been craving for far too long. Follow along in this live blog for the latest updates before, during and after the Nintendo Direct: Nintendo Switch 2. It’s going to be one of the biggest gaming events of the year.

Nintendo Switch 2 Direct — Start time and how to watch

Nintendo Switch 2 Direct is set for Wed., April 2 at 9 a.m. ET / 6 a.m. PT / 2 p.m. BST. It will air on Nintendo’s YouTube and Twitch channels. We will embed a link below when available.

What we expect to see at Nintendo Switch 2 Direct

Naturally, Nintendo is being very coy with details on what will be shown during this Switch 2 presentation. The gaming giant has offered nothing more than merely stating it will offer “a closer look at Nintendo Switch 2.” So, we’re thoroughly in the realms of speculation for now.

The console’s price and firm release date — Nintendo has confirmed it will launch in 2025 — seem a near-certainty, and we also expect to get more details about the upcoming Mario Kart game. Internet sleuths believe the game’s initial teaser confirms more racers than ever.

Otherwise, things are rather mysterious. There are a lot of rumored Switch 2 games already, and several of these could be confirmed in the Nintendo Direct. I’m also predicting that we’ll see some Nintendo Switch 2 accessories, perhaps even a new version of the Pro controller.