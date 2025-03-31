Nintendo Switch 2 Direct live — how to watch, and latest updates
Live updates on the Nintendo Direct dedicated to Switch 2
The lid is set to be lifted on the Nintendo Switch 2. After years of rumors and speculation, and an official reveal video back in January that left us with a bunch of questions, the Nintendo Direct dedicated to Nintendo Switch 2 is almost here.
Scheduled for Wednesday, April 2, this reveal event promises to fill in the numerous blanks that still shroud the Switch 2 in mystery. Of course, the biggest details we’re expecting are a confirmed release date and the all-important price. Rumors tip the console for a June launch and $399 price. And Switch 2 pre-orders could go live following the conclusion of the Direct.
Nintendo Switch 2 games are also expected to be revealed during the showcase. We already know a new Mario Kart is heading to the second-generation Switch, but could the long-rumored follow-up to Super Mario Odyssey appear? And what about other popular Nintendo franchises like The Legend of Zelda, Pokémon, Splatoon and Super Smash Bros.?
The Nintendo Switch 2 Direct promises the answers we’ve been craving for far too long. Follow along in this live blog for the latest updates before, during and after the Nintendo Direct: Nintendo Switch 2. It’s going to be one of the biggest gaming events of the year.
Nintendo Switch 2 Direct — Start time and how to watch
Nintendo Switch 2 Direct is set for Wed., April 2 at 9 a.m. ET / 6 a.m. PT / 2 p.m. BST. It will air on Nintendo’s YouTube and Twitch channels. We will embed a link below when available.
What we expect to see at Nintendo Switch 2 Direct
Naturally, Nintendo is being very coy with details on what will be shown during this Switch 2 presentation. The gaming giant has offered nothing more than merely stating it will offer “a closer look at Nintendo Switch 2.” So, we’re thoroughly in the realms of speculation for now.
The console’s price and firm release date — Nintendo has confirmed it will launch in 2025 — seem a near-certainty, and we also expect to get more details about the upcoming Mario Kart game. Internet sleuths believe the game’s initial teaser confirms more racers than ever.
Otherwise, things are rather mysterious. There are a lot of rumored Switch 2 games already, and several of these could be confirmed in the Nintendo Direct. I’m also predicting that we’ll see some Nintendo Switch 2 accessories, perhaps even a new version of the Pro controller.
Switch 2 Direct latest updates
Switch 2 needs these features
With the Switch 2 on the horizon, freelance contributor Daryl Baxter has been reflecting on the five features the Nintendo Switch 2 needs to be the ultimate gaming handheld. These aren't your run-of-the-mill features like more powerful internal components or joysticks that don't drift either. Daryl's wishlist is pretty unique including glowing Joy-Cons, solar-powered charging and Street Pass 2 (yes, really). You can read the full article via the link above.
The Switch 2 story so far
If you've been out of the loop on Nintendo Switch 2, you've got a lot of catching up to. We have a dedicated Switch 2 launch hub to guide you through from the earliest rumors to the console's unveiling back in January. ,
However, if you're short on time, the most important information can be found in the linked video above: The Switch 2's "first-look trailer." This two-minute video gave us our first look at Nintendo's upcoming console and also appears to have confirmed that a new Mario Kart title will be released on the system.
Welcome!
Welcome to Tom’s Guide’s live coverage of the Nintendo Switch 2 Direct. Here we’ll guide you through the entire reveal event from beginning to end and also cover the latest rumors, speculation and predictions as we build up to the big moment when the lid is at last fully lifted on the Switch 2. It’s going to be an unmissable event for Nintendo fans, and we'll be here every step of the way.
