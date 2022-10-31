Why you can trust Tom's Guide Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test .

Levoit Core 300: Specs Suggested Room Size: 224 square feet

Dimensions: 14.2 x 8.7 x8.7 inches

Weight: 7.5 pounds

Controls: On-device

Filters: H13 True HEPA, Activated Carbon Filter, pre-filter

CADR (smoke/dust/pollen): 144.5/138.6/142.2

Speeds: three fan speeds

Noise level (db): 39.8/56.2

Energy use: .706 kWh in 24 hours

Warranty: Two-year warranty (opens in new tab)

The Leviot Core 300 is a tiny air purifier that unfortunately doesn’t quite stack up to the best air purifiers . The pill-like design is compact for storage and straightforward to operate, but it lacks the fancy features on offer from some of its competitors. Plus, the available settings are somewhat limited, such as only three fan speeds. On the plus side, it comes at a reasonable price, but this does reflect what it brings to the table in terms of design and performance.

Levoit is often seen as one of the best air purifier manufacturers out there, but the Core 300 fails to impress enough to make our list. It’s light, small, and sweet, but it just can’t clean the air as efficiently as other air purifiers — as you will see in our Levoit Core 300 review.

Levoit Core 300 review: Price and availability

The Levoit Core 300 is an entry-level air purifier, going for just $99.99. Replacement filters cost only $29.99, which makes upkeep affordable. It’s widely available from brands such as Amazon, Target and Levoit directly. It comes in black or while colorways.

Levoit Core 300 review: Design

The Levoit Core 300 looks modern, sleek, and kind of cute. With its airplane turbine top and mesh bottom, it has an airy aesthetic that is appealing to the eye. The design is fairly simple — it does what it needs to do without looking overly menacing or assuming. Just stick it in a corner and watch it blend into the scenery.

It is definitely small and lightweight, coming in at just 7.5 pounds and only 14 inches tall. In that tiny package aren’t many bells and whistles though — it lacks many of the expected features out there on the market, such as an auto mode or smart connectivity. It’s worth noting that it does come at a very reasonable price though, so essentially you pay for what you get.

This air purifier has three different fan speeds to select from, which is pretty minimal. Though it doesn’t come with an auto mode, it does have a night mode that brings the fan to a quiet hum, as well as a button that turns off its blinking lights. Plus, there’s a useful timer which can be set to two, four, six or eight hours. Just keep in mind, it’s not going to increase or decrease its power depending on what’s in the air, like some other air purifiers. It also won’t connect to any smart home devices, which can be a deal-breaker for some.

In terms of filters, it comes with an H13 True HEPA filter and an Activated Carbon Filter, as well as a pre-filter to catch larger contaminants like dust bunnies and animal hair. This is a decent filter offering considering the price point. The IKEA FÖRNUFTIG costs $69.99 by comparison, but it only comes with a single particle filter.

Levoit Core 300 review: Ease of use

Out of the box, the Levoit Core 300 is very easy to set up. Simply unscrew the lid from the base and remove the visible plastic bag from the filters. Then refit the lid and you should be good to go. It’s important to note that, if you forget to do this, the device will still turn on and start running when plugged in. This won’t do much good for your air, or for the air purifier for that matter, so don’t miss this step.

This air purifier also comes with a quick startup guide that gives you sufficient information to get started, as well as a detailed manual that provides a more lengthy synopsis of what the device can do — the manual is only in English.

The Levoit Core 300 is very easy to use and operate, only requiring a single button press. It’s even simpler to store since it can fit in smaller cabinets or under the bed. Changing the filters is also a breeze, just requiring you to open the device and do a simple swap.

Levoit Core 300 review: Performance

The CADR tests show the Levoit Core 300 would suit rooms up to 224 square feet, which is about the size of the average bedroom, but it couldn’t handle much more.

It didn’t impress in terms of the individual CADR ratings, earning 144.5 in smoke, 138.6 in dust, and 142.2 in pollen. Though it performed well when compared to some of the smaller air purifiers we tested, it wasn’t as strong as the Coway Airmega AP-1512HH or the Blueair Blue Pure 411 Auto , which are both almost the same size. It naturally failed to keep up with larger devices like the Blueair HealthProtect 7470i as well. With its compact design, the Levoit Core 300 just doesn’t have the power or efficiency of some of the other, more expensive air purifiers we tested.

Despite its small stature, it used an unreasonably high amount of energy. Over a 24-hour period on the medium setting, the Levoit Core 300 used 0.7 kWh of energy, which is about 21 kWh a month. That could cost you around $28 a month (depending on your provider). It may not seem like much, but considering its mediocre performance, what exactly are you paying for?

Considering its size, it’s pretty noisy as well. While only pulling in five decibels above the ambient room noise on the lowest setting, it reached 56.2dB at its highest. This actually averaged out louder than the majority of the other air purifiers tested; despite its tiny stature, it can still make some noise.

Levoit Core 300 review: Verdict