IKEA Skarsta / Trotten standing desk review

IKEA Trotten standing desk review: Specs Desktop size: 47.25 x 27.5 inches

Min/max height: 27.5 to 47.25 inches

Max supported weight: 110 pounds

Electric: No

If you like flat-pack furniture and lingonberry sauce as much as you do a clean aesthetic, then Ikea’s Trotten standing desk may be just right for your home office. With a starting price of just $249, it’s one of the least expensive standing desks around, too.

However, with that comes a few caveats: It’s not motorized, so you have to manually raise and lower it; it comes in a limited range of colors and sizes; and it supports less weight than some of the best standing desks. But at this price, it could be just right for you. Read the rest of our Ikea Trotten review to find out.

IKEA Trotten standing desk review: Price and availability

The IKEA Trotten costs $249. You can get it with either a beige or a white top, and choose from white or black legs. A larger model, with a 63x 31.5-inch desktop is available for $279.

If you happen to have a slab of wood lying around, you can purchase just the base frame for $199.

IKEA also makes a few other electric standing desks, including the Rodulf, which costs $349 and has a 55.1 x 31.5-inch top.

IKEA Trotten standing desk review: Design

Like much of the company’s other furniture, Ikea’s Trotten desk is one of clean lines and simplicity: a rectangular top with matching legs. The table surface doesn’t have any cutouts or holes through which you can route wires, so cable management could be an issue if you have a lot of peripherals.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

There’s very little you can customize here — just two table-top colors and two leg colors. Compare that with other standing desks, which offer dozens of finishes and materials to make the desk more personal for your home office setup.

Unlike other standing desks we’ve tested, the Trotten can’t support as much weight — just 110 pounds, compared to as much as 350 pounds for the Uplift and Fully Jarvis. Unless you’re planning to sleep on the desk this shouldn’t be too much a concern.

IKEA Trotten standing desk review: Assembly

Although it has no motorized components, the IKEA Trotten took just about as long a time to assemble as electric standing desks such as the Uplift V2 and the Fully Jarvis Bamboo. That’s because, like those other two desks, you have to install brackets on the underside of the desktop, in addition to attaching the legs and the feet. While it’s more expensive, the Vari Desk has a much simpler assembly.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

The instructions were easy to follow. Typical IKEA fashion, the manual uses pictograms and dispenses with as much text as possible, so that it can appeal to as wide an audience as possible. It comes with the requisite Allen wrenches, though you do need to provide your own Phillips head screwdriver.

IKEA Trotten standing desk review: Performance

Unlike electric standing desks, Ikea’s Trotten requires you to manually rotate a crank to raise or lower the desk’s height. I found the mechanism was smooth and steady, though you’ll have to do a lot of cranking to move it significantly. When you’re not using the crank, it stows away neatly underneath the desk.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Despite its lighter weight and construction, the Trotten felt stable. At its maximum height, though, it was a little more wobbly than other, heavier standing desks.

IKEA Trotten standing desk review: Bottom line

If you’re looking for a basic, no-frills standing desk at a good price, the Ikea Trotten is definitely worth your consideration. Among the best standing desks, we love the Vari desk, as it looks fantastic and is even easier to assemble than the Ikea Trotten — and it’s electrified. However, the starting price of the Vari Electric Standing Desk is $695, more than twice as much as the Ikea Trotten.

If you do want an electric standing desk at a low price, check out the Flexispot EC1, which has a starting price of around $300, and offers a number of customization options.

The Ikea Trotten doesn’t give you much in the way of personalization — and you’ll have to crank it yourself to raise and lower the height — but it works well and doesn’t cost all that much.