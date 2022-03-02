The Honeywell 360 Degree Surround Heater will keep you warm at your desk or sewing table, but you’ll want something more powerful for a larger space.

Honeywell 360 Degree Surround Heater: Specs Wattage: 1500

Heat Settings: 2 plus variable thermostat

Size: 6 x 5.87 X 3.2 inches

Weight: 5.4 pounds

Heat Element: Electric

Safety Features: Tip-over protection, shuts off if lifted, automatic shut off if it overheats

Warranty: 3 years

The Honeywell 360 Degree Surround Heater is a no-nonsense model for heating a small area. It’s perfect if you’re looking to take the chill off when you’re working at a desk or hunkered down on the couch and don’t need to heat up an entire room.

With just two buttons and a variable thermostat it’s very easy to use, as you will see in our Honeywell 360 degree surround Heater review. Thanks to an easy to grasp handle, it’s convenient to tote around from space to space too, which is partly why it makes our list as one of the best space heaters .

Honeywell 360 Degree Surround Heater review: Price and availability

The Honeywell 360 Surround Heater is available at Amazon for $41 and Walmart for $36. You can choose between white or black for the housing color.

Honeywell 360 Degree Surround Heater review: Design

The barrel-shaped Honeywell 360 Degree Surround Heater won’t win any design awards, but it’s small and compact at 6 x 5.87 X 3.2 inches, so it will be fairly inconspicuous in a den or family room. It has only two dials — one to select a heat setting, with low and high options available, and another for the thermostat. By comparison, the Amazon Basics space heater, which costs about $20, only has an on/off button.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

This heater only weighs 5.4 pounds, plus there’s a handle on top that makes it very convenient to move the unit around. For safety, the Honeywell has tip-over protection, and shuts off if it is lifted or overheats.

Honeywell 360 Degree Surround Heater review: Heating performance

On its high heat setting, the Honeywell 360 Degree Surround Heater was only able to get a 15 x 10-foot room 2 to 5°F warmer, depending on where you stood, and it didn’t heat particularly evenly. However, when it’s right beside you, it will heat you up quickly.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

It uses an average of 0.268 kWh, which is pretty good for energy use. In terms of external temperature as it operates, the surfaces of the unit heat up by about 10°F above room temperature, but nowhere near enough to be a burning hazard.

At 59.9 decibels — roughly equivalent to an electric toothbrush — this is the loudest space heater we tested, so it’s not one to have next to you if you need to concentrate.

Honeywell 360 Degree Surround Heater review: Ease of use

With only two dials and two heat settings, the Honeywell is easy to set. Once it heats up, there’s a variable thermostat that you can use to stabilize the temperature. There’s no remote control though, so you will have to get up and adjust the temperature manually.

Honeywell 360 Degree Surround Heater review: Verdict

The Honeywell 360 Degree Surround Heater is a good choice for keeping warm while you’re working at a desk or watching television. However, you can’t depend on it to heat up an entire room. It has fewer frills than almost every other space heater we tested, but that makes it easy to use. As it’s so small and lightweight, it’s one of the easiest models to carry from room to room or stash away when you don’t need it.

You could also consider the Amazon Basics Small Space Heater which is more petite, less expensive and uses less energy, yet heats the area right around you better. If you want to heat a whole room with a small model, our top pick is the Vornado VH200.