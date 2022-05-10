Small and easy to carry, with solid inflation performance, the AstroAI Air Compressor has a headlight and is a bargain at $32 but can only be powered by a car’s 12-volt accessory outlet.

AstroAI Air Compressor: Specs Size: 8.4 6.6 x 3.3 inches

Weight: 1.8 pounds

Peak pressure: 100 psi

Time to fill a tire: 3:40

Length of cord: 12.8 feet

Battery: No

USB, AC power ports: No

Light: Yes

Small, light and easy to carry with its built-in handle, the AstroAI may not involve any artificial intelligence, but it is a competent tire inflator at a great price. It has a maximum pressure of 100 PSI so its use is limited to cars and light trucks, but the pump can easily fill a tire, raft or ball.

Unfortunately this inflator does make a lot of noise and wobbles around annoyingly when in use. Still, its $32 price tag and three-year warranty means it could have a place in your car’s trunk.

AstroAI Air Compressor review: Price and availability

The AstroAI Air Compressor sells for $32, making it one of the best bargains for those who need to fill their tires with air. The company also sells a variety of tire pressure gauges, jump starters, car vacuums and portable refrigerators.

AstroAI Air Compressor review: Design and features

The black and yellow AstroAI Air Compressor does a lot with a little. At 8.4 x 6.6 x 3.3 inches, it’s about one-third the size of the Craftsman V20 Cordless Inflator, although the AstroAI pump is restricted to using the car’s 12-volt accessory outlet for power; it lacks AC power or a battery. The inflator is a lightweight 1.8 pounds, about the same as the Carsun Portable Air Pump.

The AstroAI’s control center is underneath its sturdy handle, and the main button is for changing the device’s units. Unlike others that have two choices, the AstroAI pump has four: the expected Pounds per Square inch (PSI), KiloPascals (KPA) and Bars as well as Kilograms per square centimeter (KG/CM2). The three key interface has an M button for changing the units alongside “+” and “-” keys for setting the auto shut-off circuit — so you don’t accidentally overfill a tire or beachball. The unit’s 1.1-inch monochrome screen is on the small side, but it makes up for it using large numerals.

The pump can move upwards of 9 gallons per minute and has a maximum pressure of 100 PSI — meaning it might not be good for larger truck tires. Its On/Off switch starts up the pump and there’s an additional button for turning the four element LED headlight on or off. The kit includes a fuse as well as accessories for sports balls and inflatable toys. It lacks any USB or AC outlets, though.

AstroAI Air Compressor review: Setup

With its handle, the AstroAI pump can go anywhere and easily moves from tire to tire. It works well on the road but its lack of an AC cord means it’s less useful in a garage.

Combining the electrical cord and the air hose means the AstroAI pump has a reach of more than 12 feet. That should be more than enough for a car or light truck. It has the bonus of offering the choice of a screw on tire valve connector or, with the included extension, a clamp-on connector. It lacks a place to tidy up or stash the cord and hose, however.

AstroAI Air Compressor review: Performance

After plugging the AstroAI Air Compressor into my car’s accessory outlet and hitting the power switch, the pump sprang to life. It filled my car’s tire to 30PSI in 3 minutes and 40 seconds, which was on the slow side. The soccer ball was inflated in 11.4 seconds. The auto shut-off feature worked well, particularly when I needed to answer the phone.

It’s a good thing too, because a sticker on the side of the unit warns against using the pump for more than 15 minutes at a time. It requires a 10-minute cool-down period after that.

The AstroAI pump’s pressure gauge worked well and was rock steady, even when it was inflating a tire. The handle can get in the way of viewing the screen, however.

Like the V20 Cordless Inflator, the AstroAI Air Compressor has a three-year warranty. The company has thoughtfully put a sticker on the unit with the company’s support site’s address.

AstroAI Air Compressor review: Bottom line

Although it can only be powered by a car’s 12-volt accessory outlet, the AstroAI Air Compressor is a value king by costing half what others go for. Despite this the inflator still provides more than enough pressure to fill a car’s tire or basketball.

There is a light, which is a great add-on, but the pumping’s constant wobbling and vibrating isn’t something we like having to deal with. However,at $32, the AstroAI Air Compressor offers adequate performance for those looking for a bargain.