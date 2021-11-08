The compact size and price point of this juicer makes it an ideal option for anyone with limited space or a limited budget

The compact size and price point of this juicer makes it an ideal option for anyone with limited space or a limited budget

Aicok Wide Mouth Centrifugal Juicer: Specs Type: Centrifugal

Size: 14.57 x 7.48 x 12.99 Inches

Weight: Not given

Capacity: Juice jug 15oz, Pulp container 54oz

Controls: A dial with Off, Low and High settings as well as Pulse

Power: 800 Watts

Accessories: Juice container, cleaning brush

The Aicok Wide Mouth Centrifugal Juicer is an easy way to introduce juicing to your daily routine. Available at the lowest price of any machine we’ve tested, this juicer is very compact which makes it a great fit for anyone with limited kitchen space. Combined with its simple design and streamlined assembly, disassembly and cleaning, it ensures that regular juicing doesn’t need to be a hassle.

Of course, for such a low price, the extraction capabilities are limited. Using a centrifugal system, the Aicok Wide Mouth Centrifugal Juicer is unable to process tougher materials like kale as well as other juicers on the market and it performed badly when used to test orange juice. However, as you will see in our full Aicok Wide Mouth Centrifugal review, the other yields were perfectly average, so for this price, that will be more than enough for newcomers to juicing.

Aicok Wide Mouth Centrifugal Juicer review: Price and availability

The Aicok Wide Mouth Centrifugal Juicer is available at Walmart for $49.99 and at Aicook for $69.99. It is available in silver.

Aicok Wide Mouth Centrifugal Juicer review: Design

This Aicok Wide Mouth Centrifugal Juicer is an upright-style juicer, with a large pulp container that attaches to the side of the main body for more compact storage. Blockish in shape, the machine’s components are made of silver steel and black, transparent plastic, with a silver child-locking handle for extra precaution. With dimensions of 14.57 x 7.48 x 12.99 inches, this is one of the shortest models we’ve tested, which is useful for anyone with limited storage space.

(Image credit: Aicok)

The Aicok Wide Mouth Centrifugal Juicer is designed for no-frills convenience. The wide feed chute measures three inches, making it possible to insert whole pieces of fruit, and there is a clearly marked black dial on the front of the juicer to control the power, with three settings including low, high and pulse. The juice spout is built into the side of the machine, so that the juice container can slot neatly alongside. While the machine isn’t trend-setting, it should be unobtrusive in any kitchen environment.

Aicok Wide Mouth Centrifugal Juicer review: Juicing performance

Using a centrifugal extraction system, the Aicok Wide Mouth Centrifugal Juicer is surprisingly efficient, if a bit erratic, when juicing fruit and vegetables. It particularly shone when we tested a carrot, ginger and lemon recipe, where we reported a juice yield of 57% — the highest of any juicer we tested. However, when we juiced a plain orange recipe, the yield was the lowest of any we tested and measured just 40%. This inconsistency may bother some customers, but is perhaps reflective of the lower price point.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Elsewhere, we observed more middle-of-the-road performances, which is a feat for this budget machine. Although kale leaves were hard to process, the Aicok Wide Mouth Centrifugal Juicer was still able to juice a yield of 64% for an apple, kale and celery recipe. A tropical mix of pineapple, mango and oranges produced a volume of 60%, while a beetroot, blueberry and strawberry recipe resulted in a decent juice yield of 61%. While these weren’t the highest numbers we saw, they were close to those of more expensive juicers.

It’s also worth noting that this juicer is relatively loud in action though. We tried both low and high power settings and clocked each at 83.6 dB and 88.8 dB respectively. This is one of the loudest juicers we’ve tested.

Aicok Wide Mouth Centrifugal Juicer review: Ease of use and cleaning

More expensive juicers often come with more parts and, therefore, are more complicated to put together, take apart and clean. The Aicok Wide Mouth Centrifugal Juicer doesn’t have this problem. With only four detachable parts, assembly is quick and easy and the machine’s power controls are very intuitive to use.

(Image credit: Aicok)

The use of a stainless steel mesh strainer can make clean-up a bit more involved, but the included cleaning brush keeps this from being a chore. The components are dishwasher-safe as well. All in all, this juicer will appeal to many due to its ease of use and fast cleaning.

Aicok Wide Mouth Centrifugal Juicer review: Verdict

The Aicok Wide Mouth Centrifugal Juicer is a solid option for anyone new to juicing who wants to see what the fuss is about, before they invest in a more expensive machine. For well under $100, this juicer produces reasonable volumes of juice — including from recipes with leafy greens — without requiring any extra components or design features.

Its performance can be inconsistent and both low and high power settings are loud (registering at 83.6 dB and 88.8 dB respectively); our overall winner, the Hurom HAA Slow Juicer, peaked at 77 dB. However, considering the price; the machine’s simple, easy-cleaning design; and its compact size for practical storage, the Aicok Wide Mouth Centrifugal Juicer is a good entry-point for any juicing novice.