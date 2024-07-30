Qualcomm Snapdragon 4s Gen 2 arrives to give budget phones a big boost

News
By
published

A new affordable chip has entered the ring

Qualcomm Snapdragon 4S logo on a smartphone
(Image credit: Qualcomm)

Qualcomm is dropping a new chip designed to power the best cheap phones. The Snapdragon 4s Gen 2 promises features such as gigabit 5G connectivity and good power efficiency, which are key to making affordable smartphones work like more expensive models.

The company aims to bring 5G to more people with the Snapdragon 4s Gen 2. It offers gigabit 5G connectivity in a chipset that will power much cheaper phones. One of the carriers needs to offer 5G in the region or country for that connectivity to be there, but it's a nice step in the right direction. 

"The Snapdragon 4s Gen 2 Mobile Platform is a significant leap forward in making 5G technology more accessible, so more people can navigate the world at 5G speeds,” said Chris Patrick, senior vice president and general manager of mobile handsets, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. 

Patrick also spoke about the company's effort to offer higher-tier technology for an affordable price. “Thanks to cutting-edge engineering, we balanced affordability with strong performance and all-day battery life as well as widespread access to 5G for more enhanced mobile experiences," he explained.

For performance, the chip is made with a 4nm process node that delivers enhanced power savings, which is critical to keeping a phone running. It also has Qualcomm Quick Charge 4+ technology to fill the phone up quickly when the battery is low. 

The chip sounds decent for performance, with it offering two performance cores with up to 2GHz and six efficiency cores with up to 1.8GHz. It won't rival the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 expected in flagships like the Samsung Galaxy S25, but for an affordable chip, it sounds promising.

Regarding availability, Qualcomm says the chip will launch with Xiaomi and its other brands, with other OEMs to follow. The first commercial device is expected to be announced before the end of the year. The company didn't say which other brands would use the chip or any specific phones, so stay tuned to learn more.

More from Tom's Guide

Category
Arrow
Arrow
Back to Mobile Cell Phones
Brand
Arrow
Storage Size
Arrow
Colour
Arrow
Condition
Arrow
Price
Arrow
Any Price
Showing 10 of 84 deals
Filters
Arrow
Samsung Galaxy A54
1
Samsung - Galaxy A54 5G 128GB...
Best Buy
View
Google Pixel 7a
(128GB)
2
Google Pixel 7a - Unlocked...
Amazon
$499
View
6-month plan free
Apple iPhone SE (2022)
Our Review
3
Apple iPhone SE (3rd Gen)
Mint Mobile
View
Google Pixel 7a
(128GB)
4
Google Pixel 7a 128GB in Sea...
Verizon
View
Apple iPhone SE (2022)
Our Review
5
Apple iPhone SE 3rd Gen...
AT&T Mobility
View
OnePlus OnePlus 12R
6
OnePlus 12R DUAL SIM 1TB ROM...
Newegg
View
Samsung Galaxy A54
(128GB)
7
Galaxy A54 128GB - Gray -...
Back Market (US)
View
Google Pixel 7a
(128GB)
8
Google Pixel 7a Charcoal...
Google Store NA
View
Low Stock
Google Pixel 6a
(128GB 6GB RAM)
9
Open Box Google Pixel 6a 5G...
Walmart
$244.95
View
Google Pixel 6a
(Black)
10
Tracfone - Google Pixel 6a...
Tracfone
$299.99
View
Load more deals
Dave LeClair
Dave LeClair
Senior News Editor

Dave LeClair is the Senior News Editor for Tom's Guide, keeping his finger on the pulse of all things technology. He loves taking the complicated happenings in the tech world and explaining why they matter. Whether Apple is announcing the next big thing in the mobile space or a small startup advancing generative AI, Dave will apply his experience to help you figure out what's happening and why it's relevant to your life.

See more Phones News