Nothing phones finally get an official launch in Australia — here's when and where you can buy them

Rejoice, Android fans — the stylish phone brand Nothing is finally launching its most recent handsets in Australia, with the Nothing Phone 2 and Nothing Phone 2a set for an official local release on April 11, 2024.

JB Hi-Fi will be the brand's exclusive retail partner in Australia, with each device already available for pre-order in multiple storage configurations and colour options.

The Nothing Phone 2, which launched overseas back in July 2023, is up for pre-order in 256GB and 512GB variants in either Dark Grey or White, priced at AU$999 and AU$1,099, respectively.

Meanwhile, the newer Nothing Phone 2a, which arrived in the US and UK earlier this month, is a more budget-friendly option which starts at AU$529 for the 128GB model and maxes out at AU$599 for the 256GB version. The Nothing Phone 2a is available in Black and Milk White.

Nothing Phone 2 and 2a: What you need to know

Founded in London, England by Carl Pei, co-founder of OnePlus, Nothing is a consumer electronics company that has so far released a number of reasonably successful audio and Android smartphone products, including the Nothing Ear 1 and Ear 2 earbuds, and the original Nothing Phone 1.

Nothing is known primarily for the stylish, transparent designs of its products, as well as the unique 'Glyph' interface of its smartphones.

The Glyph interface essentially boils down to an array of rear-mounted LED lights which can be programmed to signal the user of a number of actions and notifications through a variety of light sequences. For instance, the lights can be used as a battery indicator, music visualiser, a travel progress indicator, and much more.

Nothing Phone 2 and 2a: Here's what we thought

We've reviewed all of Nothing's products so far, including the Nothing Phone 2 and Nothing Phone 2a following their international launches, and came away generally impressed — despite noting a few areas for improvement.

In our 3.5-star review of the Nothing Phone 2, we praised the device's refreshed interfaces, snappy performance and premium design, but noted it offered subpar low-light photography.

The Nothing Phone 2a fared better in our 4-star review, where the device's budget-friendly price point allowed us to overlook some of those same camera-related issues.