iPhone 16 Pro Max Camera app crashing on users — what you need to know

News
By
published

Another iPhone 16 Pro Max problem is popping up

iPhone 16 Pro Max shown in hand
(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Like any significant technology launch, the iPhone 16 models have had some issues. We've seen the touchscreen freezing. Shortly after, we observed users complaining that the camera app crashed with camera control on the iPhone 16 Pro Max.

In a post on the Apple Community, user torrey145 started a thread saying that their iPhone 16 Pro Max 512GB was having an issue with the camera app. In the post, the user said, "when launching camera control from Lock Screen it’s crashing the camera app. Screen turns black and crashing." 

If it were one person, it'd be nothing to worry about. However, it seems to happen to other users who comment on the Apple Community. And that's not saying anything for those who haven't posted to say anything is wrong with their devices.

Some users said to force a restart, which seems to help temporarily solve the problem. To that, another user said, "I am experiencing the same issue. The restart only temporarily fixes the problem. I have been troubleshooting this with Apple support the last few days and it is escalated the engineers. Hope they get this fixed soon. It is very annoying. Seems to happen at the worst times."

It's not just these two. "I had the same issue with my brand new iPhone 16 pro max," said user Svalk. 

The reports keep rolling in. Another thread was posted this morning with similar complaints. User Rwhitton9891 said, "Are y’all’s cameras crashing after taking a photo on you [sic] 16 pro max?" Like the first thread, other users are jumping in and responding that they have the same problem. 

But at this point, they complaints are still spread out enough that we can't say there's something defective about the phones. It's likely just a software issue that will require a fix. We'll have to monitor it and see if reports start popping up in more places. We've contacted Apple for comment and will update this piece if we hear back.

More from Tom's Guide

Category
Arrow
Arrow
Back to Mobile Cell Phones
Storage Size
Arrow
Colour
Arrow
Condition
Arrow
Price
Arrow
Any Price
Showing 10 of 274 deals
Filters
Arrow
Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max
(256GB)
Our Review
1
Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max 256GB...
Verizon
View
Low Stock
Apple Apple iPhone 15 Plus
2
OtterBox Apple iPhone 15 Plus...
Walmart
View
Apple iPhone 14 Plus
Our Review
3
Apple iPhone 14 Plus - 256GB...
AT&T Mobility
View
Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max
(256GB Black)
Our Review
4
Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max /...
Amazon
View
Apple iPhone 15
Our Review
5
Apple iPhone 15 128BG
Visible
View
Apple iPhone 15
(128GB)
Our Review
6
iPhone 15 128GB Pink
Apple
View
Apple Apple iPhone 15 Plus
7
Apple iPhone 15/iPhone 15...
Target
View
Apple iPhone 14 Plus
(128GB)
Our Review
8
iPhone 14 Plus Prepaid 128GB...
Total Wireless
View
Apple iPhone 15 Pro
(128GB Blue)
Our Review
9
iPhone 15 Pro 128GB
Straight Talk
View
Apple Apple iPhone 15 Plus
10
Apple - iPhone 15 Plus 128GB...
Best Buy
View
Load more deals
Dave LeClair
Dave LeClair
Senior News Editor

Dave LeClair is the Senior News Editor for Tom's Guide, keeping his finger on the pulse of all things technology. He loves taking the complicated happenings in the tech world and explaining why they matter. Whether Apple is announcing the next big thing in the mobile space or a small startup advancing generative AI, Dave will apply his experience to help you figure out what's happening and why it's relevant to your life.