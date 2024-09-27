iPhone 16 Pro Max Camera app crashing on users — what you need to know

Like any significant technology launch, the iPhone 16 models have had some issues. We've seen the touchscreen freezing. Shortly after, we observed users complaining that the camera app crashed with camera control on the iPhone 16 Pro Max.

In a post on the Apple Community, user torrey145 started a thread saying that their iPhone 16 Pro Max 512GB was having an issue with the camera app. In the post, the user said, "when launching camera control from Lock Screen it’s crashing the camera app. Screen turns black and crashing."

If it were one person, it'd be nothing to worry about. However, it seems to happen to other users who comment on the Apple Community. And that's not saying anything for those who haven't posted to say anything is wrong with their devices.

Some users said to force a restart, which seems to help temporarily solve the problem. To that, another user said, "I am experiencing the same issue. The restart only temporarily fixes the problem. I have been troubleshooting this with Apple support the last few days and it is escalated the engineers. Hope they get this fixed soon. It is very annoying. Seems to happen at the worst times."

It's not just these two. "I had the same issue with my brand new iPhone 16 pro max," said user Svalk.

The reports keep rolling in. Another thread was posted this morning with similar complaints. User Rwhitton9891 said, "Are y’all’s cameras crashing after taking a photo on you [sic] 16 pro max?" Like the first thread, other users are jumping in and responding that they have the same problem.

But at this point, they complaints are still spread out enough that we can't say there's something defective about the phones. It's likely just a software issue that will require a fix. We'll have to monitor it and see if reports start popping up in more places. We've contacted Apple for comment and will update this piece if we hear back.

