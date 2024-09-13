iPhone 16 pre-orders start today — and the Apple store is down in anticipation

It’s that wonderful time of year again, because today’s the day you can start pre-ordering the brand new iPhone 16 — or one of its larger siblings. The actual pre-orders don’t go live until 8 a.m. EST / 5 a.m. PST / 1 p.m. BST, and as it always does Apple has shut down the Apple Store in anticipation of the clocking striking 8.

There’s no countdown or anything, but if you go to the Apple Store you’ll find that you can’t actually buy anything right now. The whole storefront has been locked down, so all you can do is watch a glowing animation of the Apple logo. The same logo that was used to advertise the Glowtime launch event and the iPhone 16.

It doesn’t matter if you don’t actually want an iPhone 16, you’re going to have to wait to order your AirPods (or whatever it is you’re after) along with everyone else.

If you’re still on the fence, there are a few good reasons why you should pick up an iPhone 16. The standard models get a major performance boost thanks to the 3nm A18 chipset, which should be quite a jump from the A16 Bionic from last year. There’s also the new customizable Action button, the brand new Camera Control button, Apple Intelligence support, and some behind the scenes upgrades to the camera hardware.

If you’d rather have a Pro model, you’ll also get the benefit of an adaptive ProMotion display, larger displays, the even more powerful A18 Pro, an upgraded 48MP camera and tetraprism telephoto lens, improvements to video capture like the ability to record 4K 120fps footage, and overall better durability — with that lovely titanium frame to go along with it.

Prices for the iPhone 16 start at $799 for a 128GB model, with that price rising by an additional $100 for the iPhone 16 Plus. The iPhone 16 Pro starts at $999 for the same storage, while the iPhone 16 Pro Max is $1,199 for a 256GB model — no 128GB options available.

You can check out our iPhone 16 pre-order page for more details on how to secure your phone now, or to see what trade-in deals are available from Apple, third party retailers and phone carriers.

