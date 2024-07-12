Apple cuts trade-in value for some iPhones, Android phones and Macs — here's what you can get now
The newest device affected is the iPhone 14 lineup
Today, Apple released adjustments to the trade-in values for multiple Apple, Android, Mac and iPad devices. Many of the adjustments reduced the value of trade-ins, including the iPhone 14 Pro Max and iPhone 14 Plus.
The reductions weren't massive for Apple devices. The iPhone 14 Pro Max value is down $10 from $630, while the Apple Watch Ultra is down $5 from $360.
However, other devices, especially those from rival manufacturers, saw larger cuts. Samsung's Galaxy S22 significantly dropped from $235 to $170. However, that series is two generations behind the current Samsung S24 series.
The adjustments spotted by MacRumors can be found on Apple's trade-in website, which includes the complete list of values.
|Device
|Old Value (up to)
|New Value (up to)
|iPhone 14 Pro Max
|$630
|$620
|iPhone 14 Pro
|$420
|$400
|iPad Pro
|$580
|$565
|iPad
|$250
|$225
|Apple Watch Ultra
|$360
|$355
|Apple Watch SE 2nd Gen
|$110
|$90
|Apple Watch Series 7
|$140
|$125
|MacBook Pro
|$1010
|$925
|MacBook Air
|$525
|$485
|MacBook
|$145
|$130
|iMac
|$420
|$330
|Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G
|$270
|$235
|Samsung Galaxy S22 5G
|$235
|$170
|Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra
|$150
|$140
|Google Pixel 6 Pro
|$150
|$125
If you haven't traded a product with Apple before, it works like this. The table above lists the value of an instant discount that can be used to purchase an iPhone or loaded onto an Apple gift card.
The trade-in values of various products will likely see another adjustment when the iPhone 16 series comes out later this fall.
Apple is anticipating massive demand for the iPhone 16, having supposedly ordered 100 million A18 processor chips. I suspect this is because many of the recently announced Apple Intelligence features won't work on older iPhones or iPhones without an A17 chip. However, if the AI backlash that's been reported is to be believed, perhaps Apple is betting too much on the popularity of the iPhone 16.
Get the top Amazon Prime Day deals right in your inbox: Sign up now!
Receive the hottest deals and product recommendations alongside the biggest tech news from the Tom's Guide team straight to your inbox!
Still, if the iPhone 16 is as in demand as Apple believes, they may want to adjust the value of trade-ins up instead of down.
More from Tom's Guide
Scott Younker is the West Coast Reporter at Tom’s Guide. He covers all the lastest tech news. He’s been involved in tech since 2011 at various outlets and is on an ongoing hunt to build the easiest to use home media system. When not writing about the latest devices, you are more than welcome to discuss board games or disc golf with him.