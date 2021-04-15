You season 3 release date on Netflix, cast, filming update, canceled rumors and latest news

Love You? If you're wondering when You season 3 is arriving on Netflix, you're not alone. Fans have been worrying that the show was cancelled, but the thriller will definitely be back to follow the unhinged love life of stalker/killer Joe Goldberg. In fact, You season 3 filming may soon wrap up, according to a recent update from showrunner Sera Gamble.

But at least Penn Badgley will be back as Joe, as will Victoria Pedretti, who played his season 2 paramour Love Quinn. The series is based on the books You and Hidden Bodies by author Caroline Kepnes. You season 3 will be loosely based on Kepnes' second book Hidden Bodies and possibly her third book, You Love Me, which recently came out.

You originated on Lifetime but really became a hit after it moved over to streaming. Now it's one of the best shows on Netflix. Season 1 introduced Joe, a bookstore manager in New York City, who becomes obsessed with writer Guinevere Beck (Elizabeth Lail). He begins tracking her and starts killing people who threaten their romance.

In season 2, Joe moves to Los Angeles to start over with a new identity. He meets Love Quinn and falls back into his old habit of stalking. But he's surprised when the tables are turned on him.

Here's everything we know so far about You season 3.

You season 3 does not yet have a release date. A recent fake announcement online claimed that You would come back on April 9, but that's not true. How do we know? It's still being shot.

Netflix renewed the show on January 14, 2020 and announced season 3 would premiere in 2021. However, the coronavirus pandemic shut down most film and TV productions, including You. So, season 3 was delayed.

Our best guess for the You season 3 release date is December 2021 or early 2022.

You season 3 filming

Filming on season 3 began in November 2020 but was put on hold due to a COVID-19 surge. Production reportedly resumed in February.

Showrunner Sera Gamble recently shared an update on You season 3 filming. She posted an Instagram photo of a page from the episode 10 script with the caption, "Getting closer." It looks like filming may wrap soon!

A post shared by Sera Gamble (@seragamble) A photo posted by on

You season 3 cast

Penn Badgley and Victoria Pedretti are confirmed to return as Joe Goldberg and Love Quinn in You season 3.

Several season 2 cast members could possibly reprise their roles: Jennie Ortega as precocious teen Ellie Alves, who went on the run at Joe’s instigation; Saffron Burrows as Love’s mother, Dottie Quinn; Michael Reilly Burke as Love’s father, Ray; and Robin Lord Taylor as hacker Will Bettelheim.

You fans have also speculated that Joe’s mother, Sandy (Magda Apanowicz), who was seen in flashbacks during season 2, could appear again in some form in season 3 — possibly as his new neighbor.

Although their characters are dead, other cast members could also return in flashbacks or visions in You season 3, including James Scully as Forty Quinn; Ambyr Childers as Candace; Chris D’Elia as comedian Henderson; and Carmela Zumbado as Delilah Alves. D’Elia will almost certainly not return, due to recent allegations of sexual exploitation and possessing child pornography .

It’s also possible that season 1 stars Elizabeth Lail and John Stamos make cameos again as their characters Guinevere Beck (Joe’s ex-lover, whom he killed) and Dr. Nicky (the therapist Joe set up for Beck’s murder who is now in prison).

About bringing back characters in You season 3, co-creator Sera Gamble told The Hollywood Reporter , “I don't see why not. Part of the fun of Joe is that he is not very good at doing bad things. He doesn't plan them well. He doesn't execute them perfectly like a mastermind. And so there is always the worry that things from his past are going to catch up with him. What's great about that is it creates a landscape for the show where you do get to revisit your favorite characters moving forward.”

She added, “One of my favorite things to do is bring back a dead person to haunt you. So the door is wide open for everybody's favorite characters.”

You season 3 plot

You season 3 will follow the events of the season 2 finale, in which Love described how she stalked Joe to make him fall in love with her (just as he stalked her). She also confessed to murdering Delilah, in addition to Candace. But to prevent Joe from killing her in return, Love revealed she was pregnant with his baby.

The couple moved to the suburbs to have and raise their baby, but Joe’s obsessive fixation was already turning to their new neighbor. Staring at her from behind his fence, he said, “This is just the beginning. Because this is where I had to be exactly where I had to be to meet You."

Gamble explained that the final scene shows “Joe is still Joe in a way that's not going to be great for Joe …. It seems clear that he's falling into some version of that same pattern. I can't say that we know exactly what a season three would be, but I can say things won't go well for Joe.”

You season 3 theories

While fans have speculated the neighbor is his mother, Badgley has debunked that theory.

“She’s definitely not his mom,” he told Bustle . “I can say that.”

In an interview on SiriusXM, Badgley also teased that You season 3 will focus on Joe and Love’s relationship.

“It’s set up so I think it’s actually kind of like an examination of marriage, in a way,” he said, adding, “He’s in the same kind of bind that I think every relationship sees at some point. The feelings of affection have gone. You’re frustrated with the imperfections of the other person. And you’re thinking to yourself, ‘How can this go on?’”

In addition, several plot threads from the two previous seasons remain dangling, such as Ellie’s whereabouts. Joe is still sending her money, but Ellie may not stay on the run for long. Fans have theorized that since Joe seems incapable of hurting a child, Ellie could be the one to finally bring him down.

Though Forty was shot and killed, his script adaptation of Beck’s novel, The Dark Face of Love, is still floating around and could be turned into an actual film — threatening to expose Joe.

And fans will be glad to learn that You season 3 won’t be the last, as long as Netflix wants more.

“I will say that we have a lot of stories still to tell,” Gamble said. “I am not scared at all of saying that we definitely could follow Joe for several more seasons.”

You season 3 trailer

Unfortunately there is no You season 3 yet.

So far, Netflix has only released a video announcing the show’s renewal.

See you soon, neighbor. YOU S3 is coming. pic.twitter.com/rCJx7K9v0PJanuary 14, 2020 See more

Is You season 3 canceled?

With the delay in production, some fans have been worrying that You season 3 is canceled. Fear not — the delay was entirely due to the pandemic.

While the pandemic did lead Netflix to cancel other shows it previously renewed, like GLOW, that's not the case with You.