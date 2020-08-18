You could be owed another $500 stimulus check — see if you qualify now

While stimulus check 2 negotiations are at a standstill and leaving millions of Americans wondering when a second round of relief payments are coming, the IRS is reminding people they could qualify for more aid money right now.

The IRS, or the government agency tasked with distributing the stimulus check, has launched direct payment registration for parents who have not received the additional $500 per dependent as directed by March's CARES Act.

Stimulus check 2: Everything you need to know

Have you tried the stimulus check 2 calculator yet?

Although every eligible adult should have been sent $1,200 (or less, if they earn between $75,000 and $99,000), not all got the $500 supplement for each of their children or dependents.

Along with the IRS Get My Payment app for seeing the status of stimulus payments, the IRS offers a Non-Filers tool so people who are not required to file tax returns can still get relief money from the government.

This is the general guidance on eligibility provided by the IRS:

"Those eligible to provide this information include people with qualifying children who receive Social Security retirement, survivor or disability benefits, Supplemental Security Income (SSI), Railroad Retirement benefits and Veterans Affairs Compensation and Pension (C&P) benefits and did not file a tax return in 2018 or 2019."

Parents who think they qualify for another $500 can use the IRS.gov non-filers tool from now through Sept. 30 to enter information on their dependents and get confirmation on eligibility.

Second stimulus check incoming?

These $500 payments don't impact the status of the second stimulus check, which hasn't been enacted yet.

Lawmakers are looking to pass another sweeping relief package that includes another round of $1,200 direct payments, but with Congress on recess the stimulus check 2 date is unknown.

While you could see $500 before the end of August, it doesn't look likely that we'll get the second stimulus check this month. Even if it is passed by September, it will take about two weeks for checks to start going out.

However, the IRS already has the infrastructure in place for sending stimulus checks thanks to the first round of payments, so the process should be faster whenever the second round is passed.