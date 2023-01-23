Yes, the 80 For Brady movie is real — and it's based on actual Tom Brady fans

The big movie trailers in the ad-breaks for this weekend's NFL live streams included the 80 for Brady trailer that many may not have expected.

A raucous film about a group of 80-something friends with a shared interested in quarterback Tom Brady during his time at the New England Patriots, the film looks like a fun time and a rare chance for women in their 70's, 80's and 90's to have starring roles in a Hollywood movie.

And the less-expected side of the story is simple: it's based on a real friend group that bonds over football, and Touchdown Tom in particular. For all of those confused about the film, we've got everything you need to know about 80 for Brady. Including which streaming service we bet it will be on later this year (and when to expect it).

What is 80 for Brady about?

80 for Brady is about friendship and fandom, following Tom Brady superfans Lou (Lily Tomlin), Trish (Jane Fonda), Maura (Rita Moreno) and Betty (Sally Field) on a roadtrip to the biggest American sports game of the year.

Yes, a trio of Academy Award winners — with Tomlin having nominations but no trophies — have allied to tell a humorous story of fans who don't care about the concept of "acting their age."

Hijinks ensue, as one would expect, throughout the film, and there's plenty of ribald humor in there. Brady plays himself, while the film also features appearances from tons of stars, such as Billy Porter, Rob Corddry, Harry Hamlin, Bob Balaban, Sara Gilbert, Ron Funches, Patton Oswalt, Retta and even Guy Fieri himself.

The film seems to have been fun for the stars to make as Rita Moreno explained on Jimmy Kimmel Live (via Entertainment Weekly (opens in new tab)), saying "I simply want to say that my favorite scene in the movie takes place in the locker room where the guys are — you know, [Rob Gronkowski], all of these guys," Moreno said on Thursday's episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live. "I entered the room, and it's a real locker room. And I swear to God, in seconds I got turned on."

80 For Brady's theatrical run will have two stages, first a limited release beginning January 28. The wider release starts on February 28th.

Yes, 80 for Brady is based on real-life fans

You rarely expect to see "based on a true story" applied to comedies, but as People (opens in new tab) explained, there is a real "Over 80 for Brady" group of fans who bonded over a love of Mr. Brady and the Patriots. Betty Pensavalle and Elaine St. Martin, along with friends, Anita, Pat and Claire, made shirts with their group's name, and credited game days for keeping their friendship going.

Pensavalle's grandson, Max, who made those shirts, works in Hollywood and pitched the idea as a movie. Tom Brady even sent a video message to Pensavalle telling her that he was interesting in adapting their story for the big screen.

Their real story, though, didn't include this trip to the Super Bowl — though we bet Pensavalle and her crew wish they had been at 2017 Super Bowl LI, the big game shown in the film. That's where Brady and the Pats managed to erase a 28-3 deficit to come from behind and defeat the Atlanta Falcons.

When and where will 80 for Brady hit streaming?

Considering 80 for Brady is a Paramount Pictures film, we expect it will be on Paramount Plus. The film's "sneak preview" screenings begin on January 28, so based on the typical 45-day streaming window, we expect 80 for Brady to be streamable from home by March 14, 2023.