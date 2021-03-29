Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra wows with rear display — everything you need to know

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra specs Price: To be announced

Retail launch: Late April (U.K.)

Display: 6.81-inch QHD AMOLED (3200 x 1440)

Display refresh rate: 30/60/90/120Hz (adaptive)

Secondary display: 1.1-inch AMOLED (126 x 294)

Rear cameras: 50MP main (f/1.95), 48MP ultrawide (f/2.2), 48MP telephoto (f/4.1, 5x optical zoom, 120x max. zoom)

Front camera: 20MP (f/2.2)

Chipset: Snapdragon 888

RAM: 12GB

Storage: 256GB

Battery: 5,000 mAh

Charging: 67W wired/67W wireless/10W reverse wireless

Operating system: Android 11 with MIUI 12

Colors: Ceramic White, Ceramic Black

Size: 6.5 x 2.9 x 0.3 inches(164.3 x 74.6 x 8.38mm)

Weight: 8.3 ounces

The Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra is upon us, offering mighty cameras and a unique dual-display design that goes on sale in just a month's time.

As shown off today at Xiaomi's Global Mega Launch event, this phone takes the already great Xiaomi Mi 11 and turns up all the features another few notches. What's left is a handset with unbelievably powerful specs that we can't wait to see in action.

Here's what you need to know about the Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra and its more interesting features — along with whether you'll be able to get your hands on the new phone.

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra price and availability

The Mi 11 Ultra will be available in the U.K. from late April, although there is currently no mention of a price for its single 12GB RAM and 256GB storage version. You do get a choice of two colors: Ceramic White and Ceramic Black.

(Image credit: Xiaomi)

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra display

On the front of the phone, there's a 6.81-inch QHD quad-curved 120Hz display with a punch-hole notch for the selfie camera. This screen also supports up to 1.07 billion colors, a responsive 480Hz touch sampling rate and a blinding 1,700 nits peak brightness.

Making sure none of this gets damaged is Gorilla Glass Victus, the same display material used on the Samsung Galaxy S21. Using this display to watch video should be made all the more impressive by the Harman/Kardon-tuned stereo speakers, which thanks to a new bottom speaker unit apparently makes this phone the "loudest in the industry".

(Image credit: Xiaomi)

There's more than just one display to talk about though, and it's the Mi 11 Ultra's most unique feature — you also get a 1.1-inch AMOLED rear display with this phone.

A second screen was rumored some time ago for the Xiaomi M1 11 Ultra but it's still hard to believe it's a real thing. Xiaomi says this secondary screen is handy for notifications, camera viewfinder or as a miniature always-on display, and since it's touchable just like the front display, you can in theory control the whole phone from it. It reminds us, a little bit, of a similarly sized screen on last year's Galaxy Z Flip.

(Image credit: Xiaomi)

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra cameras

There are only three cameras on the back of the Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra, but they're impressive ones. The main camera uses a 50MP sensor, specifically Samsung's GN2 sensor, which Xiaomi helped develop. This is apparently the largest smartphone camera in the world, in terms of sensor size.

The main sensor is capable of pixel-binning too, combining up to four pixels together to create brighter, more colorful shots when you don't need the full 50MP of detail. It's assisted by a laser time-of-flight (TOF) sensor to help the cameras focus and to support special photo effects.

The other two cameras include a pair of 48MP sensors, one for ultrawide shots and the other for telephoto shots. The telephoto camera is capable of 5x optical zoom. With digital zoom, that goes up to 10x hybrid lossless zoom and maxes out at an enormous 120x magnification.

(Image credit: Xiaomi)

All three of the cameras are capable of 8K video at 24fps, plus Xiaomi's packed the camera app with its usual crop of video-friendly camera effects and functions. In case you thought Xiaomi had forgotten about selfies, there's a 20MP camera on the front for that too.

Taken together, this creates what Xiaomi calls the "world’s best photography smartphone". It's a claim that's backed up by the experts at DXOMARK, which have tested the Mi 11 Ultra and placed it in its no.1 ranked position for smartphone photography.

(Image credit: Xiaomi)

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra specs

As you might have expected, Xiaomi has fitted the Mi 11 Ultra with the powerful Snapdragon 888 chipset, backed up with 12GB LPDDR5 RAM. Xiaomi also boasts of new "three-phase cooling technology", which should keep the phone cool when you're playing the latest smartphone games or other using compute-intensive apps.

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra battery and charging

Powering all this is a 5,000 mAh battery. This cell doesn't use the normal lithium-ion technology found in modern smartphones, but a new silicon-oxygen standard that allows for the same power capacity to be kept in a smaller footprint.

You can top this battery up with either 67W wired or 67W wireless fast charging. Either of these is capable of filling the phone to 100% full from empty in just 36 minutes according to Xiaomi's own testing.

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra: outlook

Taking all this in, Xiaomi has produced a flagship phone that's capable of taking on the biggest names in the business. Great phones like the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra, the iPhone 12 Pro Max or the OnePlus 9 Pro simply don't compare to the Mi 11 Ultra when it comes to hardware. Looking at the cameras, the charging speed and particularly that extra display, it's a no-contest in favor of Xiaomi's new flagship.

Given how much we loved the basic Mi 11, we anticipate great things from the Ultra model when we get our hands on it for a review. But given Xiaomi isn't selling its phones in the U.S. due to disputes with the government, it will tragically be unable to make it onto our best phones list.